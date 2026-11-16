Final Fantasy 14 gets "longest" free login period ahead of Evercold and lets you pay to skip its worst expansion as Yoshi-P hopes to "avoid heavy-handed attempts to secure player retention"

As the wait for Final Fantasy 14's new expansion Evercold presses on, Square Enix presents fans with a special promotion in preparation for the DLC – one that director and producer Naoki "Yoshi-P" Yoshida hopes will help tide the MMO's players over.
Unfortunately for all active Warriors of Light (hi, it's me), Evercold was recently hit with a four-week delay, pushing its long-awaited release date into February 2027. While that's not all that significant when compared to other games' own delays, it's still sort of a big deal for MMO players looking for new content to justify shelling out for a monthly subscription – and Yoshi-P knows it.
That's where the Road to Evercold comes in. As he describes it in an online letter, it's "a way to encourage any Warrior of Light currently taking a break from their adventures to jump back into the fray before the new expansion arrives."
He goes on to explain what prompted the Road to Evercold: "For MMORPGs – especially those with a monthly subscription fee – retaining active players is of utmost importance." So is bringing in new players.
"In addition to supporting our current players, it's vital that we also welcome new players into the fold, as well as ensure adventurers on a break can readily resume their journey."
Neither of these tasks is easy, however, as the lead admits – but Yoshi-P notes, "We've done our best to avoid heavy-handed attempts to secure player retention through game design, and we still maintain that philosophy even today."
And, yes, he's well-aware of the whole housing auto-demolition thing – but, again, it's not one of those "heavy-handed attempts" he mentions… it's "a symptom of the issues surrounding plots."
As for what measures the developers are taking, "It's crucial that we run promotions to help those players toying with the idea of returning to Eorzea, and give them the tiny nudge they might need to dive back in," like the Road to Evercold.
FINAL FANTASY XIV: Evercold | Full Trailer | Launches February 23, 2027 - YouTube
In Yoshi-P's wise, wise words, "'Massively multiplayer' is at the heart of the MMORPG experience, which is precisely why doing our best to reach all of our Warriors of Light is our major focus." That's not to mention all of the changes Evercold is introducing.
"With the theme of evolution at the forefront, we're expanding and adjusting systems, user interfaces, and content in a way we've never attempted before."
There's no better time to get back into the game if you're no longer in it, basically – and if you haven't been in it thanks to, uh, the ever-controversial Dawntrail… Well, that's where the whole Road to Evercold comes in, with the Mog Station's new optional $10 Tales of Adventure: Winter's Prelude item. It allows you to skip the main scenario from Patch 6.1, Newfound Adventure, through Patch 7.4, Into the Mist.
You do have to hit at least level 90, though, as Yoshi-P wants anyone who buys it to "be familiar with matching, and be well-experienced in battle." The hope here is "that players who have completed the game's first saga, but are currently taking a break, will seize this chance to see how FFXIV has evolved."
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The Road to Evercold isn't just introducing a way to zoom past the MMO's least enticing content, either – it "features our longest Free Login Campaign to date," letting folks get back into the swing of things without breaking the bank.
Part of me wishes there was some more in there to keep us occupied, but there's not all that long left until Evercold now anyway… plus, there's always Keyboard Brawler, which just got a nice little patch, too.
After spending years with her head in various fantastical realms' clouds, Anna studied English Literature and then Medieval History at the University of Edinburgh, going on to specialize in narrative design and video game journalism as a writer. She has written for various publications since her postgraduate studies, including Dexerto, Fanbyte, GameSpot, IGN, PCGamesN, and more. When she's not frantically trying to form words into coherent sentences, she's probably daydreaming about becoming a fairy druid and befriending every animal or she's spending a thousand (more) hours traversing the Underdark in Baldur's Gate 3. If you spot her away from her PC, you'll always find Anna with a fantasy book, a handheld video game console of some sort, and a Tamagotchi or two on hand.
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