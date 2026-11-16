X-Men teaming with Avengers in Doomsday "felt right" says Kevin Feige, and helped make Hugh Jackman’s decades-old dream come true

Over a decade ago, Hugh Jackman outlined his dream crossover between X-Men and Avengers. Now, Avengers: Doomsday is going to do right by that idea – and bring home 25 years of history between those characters.
"You see interviews of Hugh Jackman 15, 20 years ago saying, ‘People say it’s impossible, but maybe someday the X-Men and the Avengers can all get together,'" Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige told Empire. "It just felt right. It just felt like the fun way to culminate a quarter-century of storytelling."
When doing press for 2013's The Wolverine, Jackman mentioned on multiple occasions that he would love to go claw-to-claw with The Avengers.
At the time, he told Slash Film, "I actually just asked the other day, I said, 'I don't know what the legal situation is, but why don't these companies come together? Why isn't it possible?' Because personally, I would love to mix it up with Robert Downey Jr. and Iron Man and kick his ass."
But there are plenty of X-Men to make up for it, including James Marsden's Cyclops, Sir Ian McKellen's Magneto, and the late Patrick Stewart reprising his Professor Charles Xavier role once more. Channing Tatum's Gambit is also featured, but with a slightly different accent to his incomprehensible Cajun drawl that was played for laughs in Deadpool and Wolverine.
Avengers: Doomsday hits UK cinemas on December 16 and worldwide on December 18.
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I'm the Senior Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, focusing on news, features, and interviews with some of the biggest names in film and TV. On-site, you'll find me marveling at Marvel and providing analysis and room temperature takes on the newest films, Star Wars and, of course, anime. Outside of GR, I love getting lost in a good 100-hour JRPG, Warzone, and kicking back on the (virtual) field with Football Manager. My work has also been featured in OPM, FourFourTwo, and Game Revolution.
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