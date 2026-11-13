Spider-Man: Brand New Day's extended edition arrives in theaters before Avengers: Doomsday with 7 minutes of extra scenes

News
By
Published

Get ready for more Spidey in cinemas

Tom Holland as Spider-Man in Spider-Man: Brand New Day
(Image credit: Sony/Marvel Studios)
0

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is swinging back into cinemas in December with an extended edition.

As spotted on Reddit, AMC Theaters listed a Brand New Day re-release – complete with seven minutes of bonus footage – for December 4, some two weeks before Avengers: Doomsday.

The listing has since been removed, but the runtime and the 'Brand New Day' URL remains – a surefire sign that Spidey's most successful movie returns in just a few weeks with fresh goodies.

Latest Videos FromGamesRadar+

We already have an inkling of one deleted scene that could make the cut this time, courtesy of Claire Temple actor Rosario Dawson. The decision to remove her scene – presumably featuring Spider-Man's trip to the emergency room at the tail-end of the movie – was so late in the day that Dawson even had her behind the scenes photo ready to plaster all over social media.

Whatever else is on the way remains to be seen. The Brand New Day post-credits scene appears to tie into Doomsday, so that's a prime candidate to be expanded upon. There's also a small chance that the Endgame Encore bonus footage focusing on what happened next to Mark Ruffalo's Hulk could be bolted onto the Brand New Day re-release as an epilogue-of-sorts.

Then: Doomsday. The emergence of Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom has already captured the attention of the world, with the latest confirmation that he isn't a Tony Stark variant only making us more intrigued for what could be the biggest Marvel film in history.

For more, we have a list of upcoming Marvel movies in the works. If you're mid-MCU marathon, there's a complete guide on how to watch the Marvel movies in order.

Bradley Russell
Bradley Russell
Senior Entertainment Writer

I'm the Senior Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, focusing on news, features, and interviews with some of the biggest names in film and TV. On-site, you'll find me marveling at Marvel and providing analysis and room temperature takes on the newest films, Star Wars and, of course, anime. Outside of GR, I love getting lost in a good 100-hour JRPG, Warzone, and kicking back on the (virtual) field with Football Manager. My work has also been featured in OPM, FourFourTwo, and Game Revolution.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

LATEST ARTICLES
  1. Paul Bettany says they considered bringing Wanda back
    1
    Kevin Feige didn't want Wanda Maximoff to reunite with Vision in VisionQuest because the show should "stand on its own"
  2. 2
    Marvel has now given Doctor Doom the same number of appearances as Thanos in just over a year
  3. 3
    Avatar: Seven Havens will air two seasons in 2027 as Book 2 gets a release date
  4. 4
    Wolfenstein 3 is in the works at MachineGames, Xbox CEO announces
  5. 5
    Robert Downey Jr. posts cryptic Avengers: Doomsday teaser: "Time will tell; Doom won't"