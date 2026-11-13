Spider-Man: Brand New Day's extended edition arrives in theaters before Avengers: Doomsday with 7 minutes of extra scenes

Whatever else is on the way remains to be seen. The Brand New Day post-credits scene appears to tie into Doomsday, so that's a prime candidate to be expanded upon. There's also a small chance that the Endgame Encore bonus footage focusing on what happened next to Mark Ruffalo's Hulk could be bolted onto the Brand New Day re-release as an epilogue-of-sorts.
Then: Doomsday. The emergence of Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom has already captured the attention of the world, with the latest confirmation that he isn't a Tony Stark variant only making us more intrigued for what could be the biggest Marvel film in history.
I'm the Senior Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, focusing on news, features, and interviews with some of the biggest names in film and TV. On-site, you'll find me marveling at Marvel and providing analysis and room temperature takes on the newest films, Star Wars and, of course, anime. Outside of GR, I love getting lost in a good 100-hour JRPG, Warzone, and kicking back on the (virtual) field with Football Manager. My work has also been featured in OPM, FourFourTwo, and Game Revolution.
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