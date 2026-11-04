Gambit's updated Avengers: Doomsday accent has been revealed – in a Dunkin' Donuts commercial

"Doomsday is here, mon ami," Gambit says in his Cajun drawl, which is worlds away from the running Deadpool and Wolverine joke that featured his character running through his words in the Void at a mile a minute.
Now a fully-formed character instead of a caricature, Gambit is set to be a key part of Avengers: Doomsday.
Channing Tatum's journey to be front and center with a role so near and dear to his own history (having grown up in Mississippi) has been a long and arduous one.
Originally, he was lined up to appear as Gambit in his own standalone movie, but that eventually fell away after years in limbo.
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Deadpool and Wolverine brought him back among a mass of characters 'discarded' by the Void in one deliciously meta moment. As revealed in a deleted scene, Gambit then made his escape as the Void was wiped out – seemingly setting the stage for his character to return in Doomsday.
Gambit joins his fellow X-Men in Avengers: Doomsday, which hits UK cinemas on December 16 and in the US on December 18.
I'm the Senior Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, focusing on news, features, and interviews with some of the biggest names in film and TV. On-site, you'll find me marveling at Marvel and providing analysis and room temperature takes on the newest films, Star Wars and, of course, anime. Outside of GR, I love getting lost in a good 100-hour JRPG, Warzone, and kicking back on the (virtual) field with Football Manager. My work has also been featured in OPM, FourFourTwo, and Game Revolution.
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