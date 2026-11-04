VisionQuest episode 7 has Marvel fans blown away by Paul Bettany playing so many roles: "Give him the Emmy"

VisionQuest episode 7 has only made Marvel fans more impressed by Paul Bettany's acting chops.
The following contains spoilers for VisionQuest, so turn back now if you're not up to date!
In the Marvel show, Bettany is playing multiple roles in one: he's White Vision, Jim Hammond, and Phineas Horton. On top of that, White Vision is very different in temperament from regular Vision – and Bettany also played Vision being controlled by Ultron earlier in the show. That's a lot of acting.
I'm a Senior Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, covering all things film and TV for the site's Total Film section. I previously worked on the Disney magazines team at Immediate Media, and also wrote on the CBeebies, MEGA!, and Star Wars Galaxy titles after graduating with a BA in English.
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