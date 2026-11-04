VisionQuest episode 7 has Marvel fans blown away by Paul Bettany playing so many roles: "Give him the Emmy"

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Marvel fans are seriously impressed by Paul Bettany

Jim Hammond in the VisionQuest trailer
(Image credit: Disney/Marvel Studios)
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VisionQuest episode 7 has only made Marvel fans more impressed by Paul Bettany's acting chops.

The following contains spoilers for VisionQuest, so turn back now if you're not up to date!

In the Marvel show, Bettany is playing multiple roles in one: he's White Vision, Jim Hammond, and Phineas Horton. On top of that, White Vision is very different in temperament from regular Vision – and Bettany also played Vision being controlled by Ultron earlier in the show. That's a lot of acting.

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"Paul Bettany has played like 5 whole different characters perfectly. never seen an actor hoop like this," says one fan on Twitter.

"After [tonight's] episode, he’s in the top 10 portrayals. Give him the Emmy," says someone else.

"He needs an award for his performance in VisionQuest. It's incredible acting," says another person.

"I hope that Paul Bettany gets more Oscar-caliber roles after this; he's so good," thinks another viewer.

"Give him his fucking Emmy award, ffs. Man was on [fire] this episode," is another fan's verdict. It's unclear if the pun was intentional.

"Imagine going back to 2011 and telling someone that Paul Bettany would play Jim Hammond, the original Human Torch, who would eventually become the inspiration for JARVIS," reflects another fan.

Episode 7 featured a major reveal: the Client's identity was finally exposed, and he's played by Ultron actor James Spader. That has left a lot of fans reeling (and theorizing).

The final episode of VisionQuest drops next week on Disney Plus, and you can keep up to date with our VisionQuest release schedule.

For more, check out our VisionQuest review, or see our roundup of all the upcoming Marvel movies and TV shows.

Molly Edwards
Molly Edwards
Senior Entertainment Writer

I'm a Senior Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, covering all things film and TV for the site's Total Film section. I previously worked on the Disney magazines team at Immediate Media, and also wrote on the CBeebies, MEGA!, and Star Wars Galaxy titles after graduating with a BA in English.

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