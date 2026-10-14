Paul Bettany says it was "really fun" to tap into a more ruthless version of Vision in VisionQuest

The second episode of VisionQuest introduces viewers to a Vision unlike one we've seen before in the MCU. Gone is the measured, logical synthezoid we know so well, as White Vision meets the Paladin in the Edinburgh pub where he'd been working undercover.
Trying to manipulate him to turn himself in to save his supposed son, Tommy Shepherd, Vision warns him that he is not the Avenger he assumes he is. "I'm not The Vision," he ominously tells him in a rare show of power and violence.
After more than 10 years of playing the character, Vision star Paul Bettany says this fresh take was a lot of "fun" to get stuck into. "When we find Vision, he has had his memories restored, but he seems unable or perhaps unwilling to attach any feelings to them, and I think that's a really human thing to do," Bettany tells GamesRadar+.
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"It was fun to think of him getting frustrated because I don't think we've ever seen that. I think we've seen Vision be quite measured and contained, and to see him get angry in yes, ruthless ways, but also later on in sort of funny, frustrated ways with potentially his son in a situation that we will all recognize, like a father teaching their son to drive or whatever, just being really frustrated with them. It was really fun to play or have all of these new experiences for Vision and different facets of him."
The scene in the pub in episode two is a moment that stood out to showrunner Terry Matalas, who says he thought it would be "really surprising" to show this new side of Vision to audiences.
"That moment when he says, 'Let's try something new' in that dark way, I really got excited," he adds. "As an audience member, I think I would be thrilled to see him be a bit more ruthless."
VisionQuest continues weekly on Disney Plus, and based on the final moments of episode 2, we're in for some fun shenanigans with Vision, Ultron and Tommy in the coming episodes.
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Check out our VisionQuest release schedule to make sure you don't miss a moment, as well as our VisionQuest review for our verdict.