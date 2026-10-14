Paul Bettany says Wanda Maximoff is like a "ghost" that Vision is "haunted by" in VisionQuest, but she was never going to be in the Marvel show

VisionQuest may be the conclusion to the WandaVision trilogy, but this is not Wanda Maximoff's story. Instead, it's Vision, specifically White Vision, who takes the limelight, and according to showrunner Terry Matalas, it was always planned that way.
"She died in that big movie," he tells GamesRadar+ when asked how Wanda's absence impacted the story, referencing her death in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. "It's Vision's moment now. WandaVision gave almost just a blank canvas with that White Vision into asking himself, 'Who am I without her? Who am I with these memories?' And so, it was just a perfect launching point for something new."
However, despite her physical absence, Wanda does remain a huge part of VisionQuest's story. The first few episodes, now out on Disney Plus, feature Vision constantly revisiting WandaVision and memories of her. There is even an Easter egg which shows that Wanda is literally part of Vision's code.
Bettany says it was strange at first to not be acting with Elizabeth Olsen, as she's been part of Vision's entire story up until now. "Yes, but then largely it is you know about the absence of her and his inability to connect to that loss," he explains. "So I feel like she is a ghost, you know, that he is chasing, haunted by."
This only deepens for Vision as he meets Tommy Shepherd in episode 2, who has memories of Wanda and Vision as his mother and father. Meanwhile, the father and son dynamics don't stop there with Vision's own creator Ultron constantly reminding him of his origins too. Read our VisionQuest review for our verdict on the latest MCU show.
The eight-part series is airing weekly on Disney Plus, but it has quite an unusual release strategy. Check out our VisionQuest release schedule to make sure you don't miss a moment.
Your movies and TV digest from the team at GamesRadar+
Subscribe for a weekly digest of the movie and TV news that matters, direct to your inbox. From first-look trailers, interviews, reviews and explainers, we’ve got you covered.
I’m the Deputy Entertainment Editor here at GamesRadar+, covering TV and film for the Total Film and SFX sections online. I previously worked as a Senior Showbiz Reporter and SEO TV reporter at Express Online for three years. I've also written for The Resident magazines and Amateur Photographer, before specializing in entertainment.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.