VisionQuest's Tommy Maximoff actor says Young Avengers "would be a dream" after that big finale reveal

Ruaridh Mollica is absolutely down for a Young Avengers movie... especially after the big reveal in the final episode of VisionQuest.
Warning: there are massivespoilers for VisionQuest episode 8 ahead!
In the season finale of VisionQuest, Tommy finally reunites with his brother Billy – and it all becomes a very sweet family reunion. After Vision saves the world from a vengeful Ultron (again), Billy appears and is pulled in for a rather heartwarming group hug.
"Do the words 'young' and 'Avengers' mean anything to you?" Iman Vellani asked Mollica during a special VisionQuest episode of the Marvel podcast she hosts with Frank Alvarez.
"They mean a dream I would love to come true," he replied.
Now that Tommy aka Speed has arrived, and has finally teamed up with Billy aka Wiccan, this means the following comic book-accurate Young Avengers members are currently in the MCU: Speed, Wiccan, Kamala Khan aka Ms. Marvel, Kate Bishop, Cassie Lang, Skaar, Lisa Molinari, and America Chavez. I think those are enough characters for a standalone movie, wouldn't you say?
Lauren Milici is a Senior Entertainment Writer for GamesRadar+ based in New York City. She previously reported on breaking news for The Independent's Indy100 and created TV and film listicles for Ranker. Her work has been published in Fandom, Nerdist, Paste Magazine, Vulture, PopSugar, Fangoria, and more.
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