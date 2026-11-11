VisionQuest's Tommy Maximoff actor says Young Avengers "would be a dream" after that big finale reveal

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It seems that Ruaridh Mollica is hopeful for a Young Avengers movie

Lauren Morais as Lisa Molinari and Ruaridh Mollica as Tommy in VisionQuest episode 8
(Image credit: Disney Plus)
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Ruaridh Mollica is absolutely down for a Young Avengers movie... especially after the big reveal in the final episode of VisionQuest.

Warning: there are massive spoilers for VisionQuest episode 8 ahead!

In the season finale of VisionQuest, Tommy finally reunites with his brother Billy – and it all becomes a very sweet family reunion. After Vision saves the world from a vengeful Ultron (again), Billy appears and is pulled in for a rather heartwarming group hug.

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"Do the words 'young' and 'Avengers' mean anything to you?" Iman Vellani asked Mollica during a special VisionQuest episode of the Marvel podcast she hosts with Frank Alvarez.

"They mean a dream I would love to come true," he replied.

Now that Tommy aka Speed has arrived, and has finally teamed up with Billy aka Wiccan, this means the following comic book-accurate Young Avengers members are currently in the MCU: Speed, Wiccan, Kamala Khan aka Ms. Marvel, Kate Bishop, Cassie Lang, Skaar, Lisa Molinari, and America Chavez. I think those are enough characters for a standalone movie, wouldn't you say?

There is also the fact that the extra post-credits scene at the end of VisionQuest implies that Tommy and Billy could be in Avengers: Doomsday, as the scene sees Wanda resurrected by Doom... but seemingly put under his spell. There's a Young Avengers comic book arc where Wanda goes missing, loses her memory, and becomes Doom's bride. But we'll just have to see on December 18.

VisionQuest is streaming now in its entirety on Disney Plus. For even more, check out our VisionQuest review or our VisionQuest ending explained.

Lauren Milici
Lauren Milici
Senior Entertainment Writer

Lauren Milici is a Senior Entertainment Writer for GamesRadar+ based in New York City. She previously reported on breaking news for The Independent's Indy100 and created TV and film listicles for Ranker. Her work has been published in Fandom, Nerdist, Paste Magazine, Vulture, PopSugar, Fangoria, and more.

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