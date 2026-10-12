VisionQuest executive producer says people will "feel the brotherly love" when Wiccan and Speed eventually appear together in the MCU

VisionQuest executive producer Mary Livanos says we can expect a real brotherly connection when Wiccan and Speed eventually team up in the MCU.
"I dreamt of bringing Speed and Wiccan to the Marvel Universe, which was an idea that we flirted with during WandaVision," Livanos tells GamesRadar+ during an exclusive interview at NYCC. "But now it's exciting to see Tommy Maximoff come to the screen. And Joe Locke and Ruaridh have become quite chummy. And so if, and when, they share the screen... I think people will feel the brotherly love."
Billy Maximoff, aka Wiccan, made his first real (as in not just as a magical manifestation of grief) appearance in Agatha: All Along. Though the show really made us work for that reveal: Joe Locke's character was simply named "Teen" and was referred to as such until Agatha comments that he's "so much like his mother" in episode 6. Billy retaliates by knocking her back with some pretty powerful magic, all while a blue crown-mask (that's pretty similar to Wanda's own red crown-mask) appears on his forehead. At the end of the series, he and Agatha set out to find his twin brother Tommy.
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In VisionQuest, Tommy (Ruaridh Mollica) aka Speed, is living on the street and using his speedy powers to pull some pretty low-brow pickpocketing schemes before he's introduced to his father, Vision... though it's pretty complicated stuff given the fact that Tommy is technically living in someone else's body and Vision is the version rebuilt by S.W.O.R.D., not the version that was living with Wanda in Westview, New Jersey. We don't know if Wiccan and Speed will meet up in VisionQuest, but now that we know that we'll see them together eventually... does that mean we're getting that Young Avengers movie after all?
The first two episodes of VisionQuest are set to hit Disney Plus on October 14. To stay up to date with every other MCU movie and television show coming our way, check out our guide.
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