VisionQuest's Speed star says he was almost cast as the other Maximoff twin in Agatha All Along

VisionQuest introduces Tommy Maximoff to the MCU as Ruaridh Mollica appears in the new Disney Plus show as Wanda and Vision's son. Earlier this year, the actor revealed that this wasn't actually the first time he auditioned for Marvel, but he couldn't remember who the other role was he tested for.
However, it seems he's since had a realization of who it was, and it's a pretty neat full circle moment for the star. "I clocked it after someone asked me before and I couldn't remember what it was," he replied when asked if he ever found out what the role was by Pedestrian TV. "I found the dummy sides and it was actually Joe Locke's part. It was the other twin, isn't that mad?" As Paul Bettany puts it in the same interview, "it was always meant to be."
Locke plays Billy Maximoff in the Disney Plus show Agatha All Along, which is the second series in the WandaVision trilogy. At the end of that show, Tommy's entrance is teased when Billy uses his powers to put his brother's soul into a dying boy.
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We'll meet Tommy in VisionQuest as he teams up with Vision as the pair try and work out just who they are to one another. The new show acts as the conclusion to the WandaVision trilogy as it follows White Vision after he had the original Vision's memories implanted into his head.
Along with the Stark A.I.s and Ultron, he'll try and reconcile just what this means about who he is. All the while, he's on the run from a mysterious bounty hunter.
VisionQuest begins on Disney Plus on October 14. For more, check out our guides to upcoming Marvel movies and shows as well as our breakdown of the Marvel timeline.
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