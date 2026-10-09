VisionQuest star Ruaridh Mollica compares Tommy figuring out his powers to Peter Parker

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Exclusive: "My favorite journey when I watch superhero stuff is when people are figuring out their powers for the first time"

Ruaridh Mollica as Tommy Shepherd in Vision Quest
(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

A lot of familiar faces are going to be re-uploaded back into the MCU next week with the arrival of VisionQuest on Disney+. Already, reactions are beaming about the new series, which will see Vision have a father-son bonding session with his son, Tommy Maximoff (Ruaridh Mollica), while Ultron (James Spader) tries again to pull strings he absolutely shouldn't touch.

In an exclusive interview with GamesRadar+, Mollica discussed finding his footing as Tommy, aka Speed, and compared it to Tobey Maguire's legendary wall-crawler when he first took a swing at Spider-Man in 2002.

"My favorite journey when I watch superhero stuff is when people are figuring out their powers for the first time," explained Mollica. "Like when Peter Parker's figuring out how his webs work and he's like shooting them over the lunch hall. Those moments when superpower and human, the line is completely blurred, and you get to imagine yourself as that person, you know?"

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Even after this journey, the new addition to the Marvel Cinematic Universe said he was still struggling to wrap his head around his place in the franchise. "Tommy Maximoff is so cool, and I still can't believe my Mum and my Dad are Vision and the Scarlet Witch." Unfortunately, some people can't choose their family, and that includes Ultron, technically Tommy's sadistic, super-advanced grandfather, whom Mollica hints will make for an interesting relationship.

"He's the one that Tommy finds so fascinating. He's the one who grew up seeing what happened in Sokovia. He's in the world where the Avengers exist; he's seen how horrible Ultron is and suddenly he's face to face, or in the same realm with him. That comes with a lot of questions."

We'll see just what questions get answered when the first two episodes of VisionQuest arrive on Disney+ on October 14. To stay up to date with every other MCU movie and television show coming our way, check out our guide.

Nick Staniforth
Nick Staniforth
Contributing Writer

Nick is a freelancer whose work can be found at Screen Rant, The Digital Fix, and Looper. He loves movies, TV, DC, and Marvel. He also believes that the best Robin Hood is still a talking fox.

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