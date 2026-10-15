VisionQuest Tommy actor may have leaked his superhero look in a quickly deleted Funko Pop post

VisionQuest star Ruaridh Mollica posted (and quickly deleted) a photo of his Tommy Maximoff Funko Pop... which reveals his live-action Speed costume.
Mollica initially included the photo as part of an Instagram photo dump, writing, "Swipe to the end for a SNEAK PEEK of my Tommy Maximoff Funko Pop (probably not allowed)." The figurine depicts Tommy in his comic book-accurate green Speed goggles and green jacket, a look we have not yet seen in the newly released VisionQuest TV show. We're not sure how long the photo was up for, but the post itself was made five days ago... and it seems like fans only noticed the Funko Pop itself a few days after the fact.
Marvel tends to be a bit militant about their spoilers and reveals, with VisionQuest star Emily Hampshire previously likening it to being in the Witness Protection program. Funko is also sort of well-known for contributing to accidental reveals, with the most recent one being a Macaulay Culkin Funko Pop that revealed prematurely that his Fallout character would go on to become the Legion leader known as Caesar.
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Mollica's Tommy Maximoff was introduced in VisionQuest episode 1, throwing quite the curveball at an already struggling White Vision who doesn't understand his memories or false past life with Wanda Maximoff. The show sees three generations of men struggle to find their identities, and yes, that includes Ultron... who is technically Vision's dad and Tommy's grandpa (or 'peepaw,' as James Spader so beautifully ad-libbed).
VisionQuest is out now, with the first two episodes in tow. Check out our VisionQuest release schedule to make sure you don't miss a moment.
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