Marvel fans think Tom Holland has lost his MCU spoiler crown as Ruaridh Mollica hints at a potential VisionQuest spoiler

Tommy Shepherd actor Ruaridh Mollica might have given away a major VisionQuest spoiler, meaning there's a new Marvel spoiler king on the block.
The actor made his MCU debut in the Disney Plus show as Tommy, son of Vision and Wanda and brother to Joe Locke's Billy Kaplan.
When asked by ET about working with Locke in a play before the MCU, Mollica shared: "We actually shot our MCU stuff before we did the play, which was amazing. And so we met for a coffee beforehand to get to know each other. We were just so excited, so excited, we became such good friends instantly.
Latest Videos FromGamesRadar+
"And then we did a play on the West End together, and had this big secret that slowly started to leak as we were doing it," he continued. "And it was fun, you know, people would be doing secret MCU fan art at stage door. It was amazing, it was my first time connecting with fans, and people were excited about it, and I was like, 'Oh my god, but how does anyone know?'"
Now, while that sounds like they might have shot a scene together before working together in the play, that's not necessarily the case – Mollica might just mean before they shot their separate MCU appearances before working together. Still, fans are suspecting him of sharing a major spoiler that Locke will cameo in VisionQuest.
"How Ruaridh's VisionQuest press run is going," said one fan, with a video of Tom Holland 'leaking' an Avengers poster. "He's literally spoiling everything omg," said someone else.
"Help it was still supposed to be a secret," said another fan. "Oh Kevin Feige is gonna get him," joked someone else. "Ruaridh I don't think you're supposed to say that," said another person.
Subscribe for a weekly digest of the movie and TV news that matters, direct to your inbox. From first-look trailers, interviews, reviews and explainers, we’ve got you covered.
VisionQuest continues weekly, so we don't have too long to wait to find out if Locke's Billy will also be making an appearance. You can keep up to date with our VisionQuest release schedule.
The show is streaming on Disney Plus now. For more, see our spoiler-free VisionQuest review.