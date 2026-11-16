Yes, that was Robert Downey Jr.'s voice in the VisionQuest post-credits scene, but the showrunner "can't talk too much about how it was constructed"

In the scene, Doom revives Wanda Maximoff and recruits her to his cause. "Scarlet Witch, awaken," he says. "Your power will be mine." Then, Wanda gasps and opens her eyes.
"That's Downey's voice," VisionQuest showrunner Terry Matalas told Gold Derby, clarifying that he didn't direct the scene in question. "I can't talk too much about how it was constructed, because I don't want to give away, but yes, that line was designed for this moment, specifically," he explained.
That's a pretty intriguing choice of words, suggesting there's a twist hidden in the scene somewhere. However, we'll probably have to wait until Doomsday arrives to find out what exactly there is to "give away."
This moment isn't the only time Matalas wanted to enlist the use of Downey Jr.'s voice, either, though he was foiled by the Marvel Phase 6 show's budget. "You know, things cost money. We're on a television show budget," he commented. "There was a moment where I wanted to hear Stark call in and talk to Mary McDonnell['s character Katerina Wells] and say, 'Your time's up on this code.' And it was the old Tony, it was the Tony before the Jericho missiles. And he's like, 'Sell me the code, so I can turn it into my things.' But, you know, it would have been a big ask to get Downey to come in and do it."
I'm a Senior Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, covering all things film and TV for the site's Total Film section. I previously worked on the Disney magazines team at Immediate Media, and also wrote on the CBeebies, MEGA!, and Star Wars Galaxy titles after graduating with a BA in English.
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