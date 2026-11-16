Yes, that was Robert Downey Jr.'s voice in the VisionQuest post-credits scene, but the showrunner "can't talk too much about how it was constructed"

News
By
Published

Yes, that was Robert Downey Jr.'s voice as Doctor Doom

Robert Downey Jr. as Doctor Doom on the Avengers: Doomsday poster
(Image credit: Marvel Studios/Disney)
0

The VisionQuest finale sent the internet aflame with surprise post-credit cameos from Doctor Doom and the Scarlet Witch, directly setting up Avengers: Doomsday.

In the scene, Doom revives Wanda Maximoff and recruits her to his cause. "Scarlet Witch, awaken," he says. "Your power will be mine." Then, Wanda gasps and opens her eyes.

"That's Downey's voice," VisionQuest showrunner Terry Matalas told Gold Derby, clarifying that he didn't direct the scene in question. "I can't talk too much about how it was constructed, because I don't want to give away, but yes, that line was designed for this moment, specifically," he explained.

Latest Videos FromGamesRadar+

That's a pretty intriguing choice of words, suggesting there's a twist hidden in the scene somewhere. However, we'll probably have to wait until Doomsday arrives to find out what exactly there is to "give away."

This moment isn't the only time Matalas wanted to enlist the use of Downey Jr.'s voice, either, though he was foiled by the Marvel Phase 6 show's budget. "You know, things cost money. We're on a television show budget," he commented. "There was a moment where I wanted to hear Stark call in and talk to Mary McDonnell['s character Katerina Wells] and say, 'Your time's up on this code.' And it was the old Tony, it was the Tony before the Jericho missiles. And he's like, 'Sell me the code, so I can turn it into my things.' But, you know, it would have been a big ask to get Downey to come in and do it."

Doomsday arrives on December 18, while all episodes of VisionQuest are streaming on Disney Plus now. For more, check out our VisionQuest review, or our guide to all the other upcoming Marvel movies and TV shows.

Molly Edwards
Molly Edwards
Senior Entertainment Writer

I'm a Senior Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, covering all things film and TV for the site's Total Film section. I previously worked on the Disney magazines team at Immediate Media, and also wrote on the CBeebies, MEGA!, and Star Wars Galaxy titles after graduating with a BA in English.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

LATEST ARTICLES
  1. Hudson will be the game&#039;s 24th damage hero
    1
    As Overwatch players groan over yet another new DPS hero, director says the decision came to "whether we release a great character or one we didn't believe in"
  2. 2
    Super Meat Boy Again Plus remakes the legendary platformer with a fresh coat of bloody paint and new "music, cutscenes, levels, secrets"
  3. 3
    The history of Wardogs studio Bulkhead - the latest FPS breakout on going from "awful" beginnings to 3+ million early access sales
  4. 4
    After 17 years, League of Legends: New Dawn is the Riot MOBA's next era - "We want League to stand the test of time"
  5. 5
    Star Wars: Fate of the Old Republic director Casey Hudson says there'll be "new announcements" about the KOTOR successor next year