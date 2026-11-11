Anthony Mackie jokes that he didn't get to fight Robert Downey Jr. in Avengers: Doomsday because "it wasn't him" in the Doctor Doom costume: "Robert don't fight!"

Anthony Mackie has jokingly implied that Robert Downey Jr. doesn't do his own stunts in Avengers: Doomsday, saying that Downey wasn't in the Doctor Doom suit on set.
"Well, no, because, like, it wasn’t him," Mackie responded when asked by Entertainment Tonight what it was like to go toe-to-toe with Downey. "Robert don’t fight! No! Hell no!" Downey does do quite a bit of his own stunts, though not as many as longtime gymnast and dancer Tom Holland. Mackie also isn't helping the rumors that someone else is in the Doom suit, which comes from various shots of Doom with a different eye color than Downey's as well as the Latverian accent he uses in the trailers.
Continued Mackie: "Look, you know, these movies, they’re like summer camp. You know, everybody comes together, and it’s like, ‘Oh, how have you been? Oh, you have a kid now. Oh, wow, you’re married now!' It’s just one of those things where you just catch up with everybody."
Mackie also stated that he got to hang out with Paul Bettany on set, which led some to believe he was implying that Vision is in Avengers: Doomsday. However, Doomsday and VisionQuest shared the same filming area, with their sound stages across from each other, and it's most likely that that's what Mackie meant. Though it wouldn't be completely out of left field for Vision to appear in Doomsday given that episode 8 post-credits scene...
Lauren Milici is a Senior Entertainment Writer for GamesRadar+ based in New York City. She previously reported on breaking news for The Independent's Indy100 and created TV and film listicles for Ranker. Her work has been published in Fandom, Nerdist, Paste Magazine, Vulture, PopSugar, Fangoria, and more.
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