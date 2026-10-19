Red Guardian actor denies giving away a big Avengers: Doomsday spoiler, and in the process teases a different one

Red Guardian actor David Harbour has denied giving away a major Avengers: Doomsday spoiler – but he's teased a different spoiler instead.
Back in August, Variety asked Harbour to quote a line from the movie. Harbour responded in a Russian accent: "You… are Tony Stark." That's a huge deal, because Robert Downey Jr. is playing Doctor Doom in the movie, and we still don't know the connection between him and Tony Stark.
But, speaking to Screen Rant, Harbour has denied ever saying such a thing. "Did I say that I said that? No, I think you guys make this stuff up," he said. "The guy asked me for a line from Avengers: Doomsday, and my line was, 'Five, four, three, two, [one].' That's my line that I gave him. I don't know about the Tony Stark thing."
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The fallout even spread to Harbour's Thunderbolts co-star. "Wyatt Russell sent me an article like, 'David Harbour just ruined the movie.' And I was like, 'Okay.' So, I don't know. I don't think I said that. If I did, I'm sorry. I don't say that in the movie."
Still, he did tease something about the Marvel Phase 6 film. "I do say 'Five, four, three, two, one,' though. That's a big spoiler. I count down from five at one point during the movie, and something very important happens," he joked.
Harbour will appear along with the rest of his Thunderbolts co-stars in Doomsday, and the rest of the massive cast list includes the likes of Anthony Mackie's Captain America, Chris Hemsworth's Thor, Chris Evans's Steve Rogers, the Fantastic Four, the Fox-era X-Men, and more.
"Doom's magic is ancient," co-director Joe Russo shared recently of Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom. "He is a very powerful character, as you can see in the trailer, and he's a genius. He studies his foes. He understands them, and he's also well-planned. He's not somebody who just does something off the cuff."
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Russo added: "Everything is meticulous with him, and he knows that if he's going to step onto a battlefield against somebody, he has to have the tactical advantage or a power advantage against that person. So, he's very difficult to beat."
Avengers: Doomsday arrives this December 18. In the meantime, check out our guide to all the upcoming Marvel movies and TV shows for everything else that's on the way.