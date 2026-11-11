Paul Bettany might return as Vision in Avengers: Doomsday after all as Anthony Mackie lets a big spoiler slip

Anthony Mackie may have just dropped a big Avengers: Doomsday spoiler. Speaking in a new interview, the actor was asked about facing off against Robert Downey Jr. in the upcoming movie.
He replied that he didn't actually fight Downey Jr. on set, but there were several other stars he spent time with. Notably, he mentions hanging out with Paul Bettany, who plays Vision, and hasn't been officially announced as part of the cast by the Russo brothers.
"It was dope, you know, these movies, they're like summer camp," Mackie told Entertainment Tonight. "You know everybody comes together and it's like, 'Oh how have you been? Oh you have a kid now? Oh wow, you're married now.' It's one of those things where you just catch up with everybody. I got to hang out with, you know, Paul Bettany, who I love. And I met Simu, who's great. We quickly became friends and mortal enemies, so it was a wonderful time."
There's a caveat here that Mackie may have just bumped into Bettany on set because VisionQuest was filming on the same lot. However, there's no indication that's what he's referencing here, as he does seem to be speaking about the cast of Doomsday. It seems like we'll just have to wait and see.
At end of VisionQuest episode 8, it's revealed that Wanda Maximoff is returning. We see the moment she buried herself in Mount Wundagore at the end of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness before a masked figure comes to wake her up. It's none other than Doctor Doom, who brings her back to life and says, "Scarlet Witch, awaken....your power will be mine".
This makes the potential of Vision also starring in Avengers: Doomsday very exciting, as we might finally get a reunion with the characters. Given that VisionQuest also brought together their two sons as well, could a family reunion be on the cards? Let's hope.
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I’m the Deputy Entertainment Editor here at GamesRadar+, covering TV and film for the Total Film and SFX sections online. I previously worked as a Senior Showbiz Reporter and SEO TV reporter at Express Online for three years. I've also written for The Resident magazines and Amateur Photographer, before specializing in entertainment.
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