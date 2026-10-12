Vision star Paul Bettany refuses to confirm Avengers: Doomsday casting: "That's for Kevin Feige to decide"

Despite Avengers: Doomsday already having a stacked cast, we know that the full line-up has yet to be revealed. However, Vision star Paul Bettany still won't confirm whether he will appear in the fifth Avengers movie or not.
"I’m just trying to keep the kids in shoes, and if I tell you that, I’ll get fired. I’m just out there hustling, " said Bettany to Good Morning America. "That's for [Marvel Studios President] Kevin Feige and [Co-President and executive producer] Louis D'Esposito to decide."
Doomsday is set to bring together all of the remaining Avengers alongside a ton of Marvel heroes to face Robert Downey Jr's Doctor Doom. The cast includes Chris Hemsworth's Thor, Chris Evans's Steve Rogers, the new Fantastic Four, the Thunderbolts, most of the original Fox-era X-Men, and more. But, technically, Vision is an Avenger too, so it wouldn't be too far-fetched to think he could also make an appearance.
During an Avengers: Endgame Encore Q&A, Anthony Russo confirmed that there are still some casting surprises on the way. "The cast is so large, and we've announced some of the cast, and we haven't announced some of the cast," said the Doomsday co-director, adding, "Joe and I are still very deep in the process of finishing Doomsday. We always say we're not done with a movie until they pry it out of our cold, dead hands."
Doomsday wouldn't be Bettany's first rodeo with the Marvel superhero team, as Vision was part of both Avengers: Age of Ultron and Avengers: Infinity War. However, Bettany jokes that his Marvel credentials aren't enough to impress his kids. "Every time I go into my Disney [Plus] login, I have to change the username," adds Bettany. "My kids always put a picture of me as Vision and 'The Worst Avenger' underneath."
Alas, we know for sure we are going to see Bettany's Vision this year whether he shows up in Doomsday or not, as the android's own series hits Disney Plus this month. VisionQuest welcomes back Bettany as the new and improved Vision known as White Vision, who has since been hiding from those who seek to weaponize him. But when a bounty is placed on his head, Vision is forced to go on the run with a mysterious teenager who may be his reincarnated son. The show also stars James Spader as Ultron.
Avengers: Doomsday hits cinemas on December 18, and December 16 in the UK. VisionQuest arrives on October 13, and on October 14 in the UK. For more, check out our guide to the Marvel timeline, and keep up with upcoming Marvel movies and shows on the way.
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I'm the Junior Social Media Editor here at GamesRadar+, handling all of Total Film's social platforms. However, I also write, covering all things film and TV for the site's entertainment section. I joined GamesRadar+ in 2023 and have been here ever since. I previously worked in communications after graduating with an MA in journalism. In my spare time, you can find me binging horror movies or getting lost in a cosy little game on my Switch.
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