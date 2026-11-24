If the race to get GTA 6 running on PC looks like a mess, that's because it is.
Recomp forerunner Leonida and its rapidly expanding Discord community have seemingly been nuked from orbit after developer Rockstar Games decided that's the only way to be sure, but Leonida is just one of many sloppy efforts to convert a leaked Xbox build of GTA 6 into a playable PC version. These projects are universally powered, if not majority-piloted, by AI tools like Claude and Google's Antigravity, which are also behind the recent game recomp boom that even caught Microsoft's attention.
The large community attracted by the unprecedented success and popularity of GTA 6 has made this vibe-coded game explosion clearer than ever. It's also highlighted the glaring difference between the people using AI to expedite programming and the people asking AI to do everything for them.
The Xbox build and executable shared by notorious GTA 6 leaker and crypto grifter Cyberleek chummed the waters. Now, tons of people, some of whom couldn't get a blue square to move around on-screen without AI assistance, are chucking GTA 6 files into AI tools and telling machines to cobble them together. The results have been mixed.
Before the Leonida Discord was taken down, I'd become a regular reader of its feeds and updates. It's hard to overstate just how AI-dependent many contributors in this space are; across the board, would-be GTA 6 porters openly admit to having no technical experience being holding carrots in front of AI agents.
Twitter use Chasm, who's chronicled GTA 6 PC efforts over the past few days, logged just some of the ways that GTA 6 vibe coders interact with AI. "I've gathered some of the prompts I've found from watching dev streams. No this isn't a joke," he says.
We begin with a classic, seemingly fed to Google's Antigravity: "Make no mistakes."
Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter
Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more
"Keep finding more stuff and working and pushing," implores another promt.
"You need [to do] one thing at a time not a little bit of everything," reads one.
"Work faster," says another.
In a Twitter post, former Leonida project lead NotRexed said: "I let Fable 7.2 work overnight with just one prompt: Get GTA 6 running on my PC. I woke up the next morning with the game fully running at 240fps."
Imagine a chef taking a microwave meal out of its cardboard packaging, placing the plastic container on a cold griddle, and then waiting for food to happen, confident that they at least cut steam vents in the cover. These are the people – rather, a non-trivial number of the people – currently trying to get GTA 6 running on PC.
I'm reminded of March comments from Strauss Zelnick, CEO of Rockstar owner Take-Two. Zelnick said the idea of AI making something as complex and high-quality as GTA 6 is "laughable," dismissing the purported ability of gen AI tools replacing creators.
"The notion that somehow new tools would allow an individual to push a button and generate a hit, and market a hit, and bring it to many millions of consumers around the world… It's a laughable notion," he said. You might get a song back if you prompt an AI tool to generate one, he added, but "I defy you to listen to it more than once."
You can't just tell a computer to make GTA 6, Zelnick argued. Yet here we are. Computer, work faster, make no mistakes, and make this game run on PC.
Austin has been a game journalist for 12 years, having freelanced for the likes of PC Gamer, Eurogamer, IGN, Sports Illustrated, and more while finishing his journalism degree. He's been with GamesRadar+ since 2019. They've yet to realize his position is a cover for his career-spanning Destiny column, and he's kept the ruse going with a lot of news and the occasional feature, all while playing as many roguelikes as possible.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.