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After continuing its reign as the number one series on Prime Video, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is officially returning for season 4.
Per an official press release, The Rings of Power season 4 Power is in pre-production and will begin filming this spring.
"The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has become a defining series for Prime Video," Amazon MGM Studios said in a statement. “As season 3 delivers the landmark moment fans have been waiting for, the forging of the One Ring, we are proud to confirm Season Four with J.D. Payne, Patrick McKay, and the entire creative team. We look forward to bringing fans even deeper into the rich world of Tolkien's Second Age."
The third season of the hit fantasy show has also racked up a whopping 33 million views throughout its first 12 days on the streamer... and understandably so. This season sees Sauron forge the One Ring, and we get just a taste of its pure evil and corruption when it's placed on the finger of an unwitting boy who finds himself reluctantly serving Sauron. Plus, Jamie Campbell's Celeborn and his chemistry with both Galadriel and Sauron... It's been quite the season. I've been throwing popcorn at the screen.
Lauren Milici is a Senior Entertainment Writer for GamesRadar+ based in New York City. She previously reported on breaking news for The Independent's Indy100 and created TV and film listicles for Ranker. Her work has been published in Fandom, Nerdist, Paste Magazine, Vulture, PopSugar, Fangoria, and more.
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