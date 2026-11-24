Right now, the devs behind Path of Exile 2 have a right to be confident. They've created a legitimate rival to the Diablo series, through consistent updates and worthwhile changes, fostering a strong community in the process. During a recent presentation, one of the key devs behind the action-RPG spoke on why he believes their approach to livestreams is much better than the rest of the industry.
Jonathan Rogers, technical director at Path of Exile studio Grinding Gear Games, went into the subject while giving a talk at this year's DevGAMM. "I've seen some truly terrible livestreams for game announcements," he says. "Blizzard, I'm looking at you."
At least he's laying his thoughts out plainly. His first point is a simple one: show the game immediately. "Get to the damn gameplay," he states emphatically. "Nobody cares about your life story, nobody cares about the game's history, nobody cares about how you celebrate your audience or anything like that."
I would definitely be on his side for this much. Too often I find myself sitting through a preview event, waiting for when the actual insight into the game I'm waiting for shows up. The rest is often just fluff.
His second point is another critical one: Lead with your best stuff. "The problem I've seen in presentations is they want to have this Steve Jobs, 'One more thing' moment," Rogers explains. "Don't do that. Lead with the best that you've got, show me what that is. It's just going to get people excited. You want people hyped."
Nintendo is the obvious culprit here, to the point we're all on tenterhooks at the end of every Nintendo Direct, waiting for one last reveal or announcement. There's room to use such things sparingly, but it's a cliché by now. Give us the goods up front!
His remaining four points on this subject are: Sell the story of playing; This is a tutorial; Spoil the game; and it's OK to be long. The first refers to how the game feels to play, the second and third are self-explanatory, and the fourth I'd consider more of a spectrum.
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If we're here strictly for a first look reveal, brevity helps to start. Get to the meat of what you want us to see, then save the rest for a post-show stream. But if you know you have a fanbase ready to devour every fine detail, then rinse whatever you have to showcase.
Path of Exile 2 is about to go 1.0, and it has hundreds of thousands of players. This is a team that knows what they're talking about, especially when it comes to what they don't like about official Diablo and World of Warcraft streams.
Anthony is an Irish entertainment and games journalist, now based in Glasgow. He previously served as Senior Anime Writer at Dexerto and News Editor at The Digital Fix, on top of providing work for Variety, IGN, Den of Geek, PC Gamer, and many more. Besides Studio Ghibli, horror movies, and The Muppets, he enjoys action-RPGs, heavy metal, and pro-wrestling. He interviewed Animal once, not that he won’t stop going on about it or anything.
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