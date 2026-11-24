Over ten years ago and half-a-decade before Elden Ring, FromSoftware head Hidetaka Miyazaki said he felt unworthy of comparisons to Zelda.
Speaking to Rolling Stone in 2016 (via Wayback Machine), Miyazaki was asked about comments that the Souls titles – and Bloodborne – are what The Legend of Zelda series should've evolved into. The developer responded at the time, "When I was a student, The Legend of Zelda was truly monumental, so to be perfectly honest, I feel deeply unworthy of the comparison."
And while Zelda was definitely an influence on Miyazaki's work, he somewhat rebuked the comparison, saying, "The Legend of Zelda and Dark Souls are different games belonging to different genres though, and they're guided by different concepts of game design. They don't need to aspire to the same ideals." He adds, "If there are similarities, they probably stem from the fact that The Legend of Zelda became a sort of textbook for 3D action games," specifically in reference to Ocarina of Time.
Of course, we're in a far different world than we were 10 years ago – both with games and outside of them. Namely, The Legend of Zelda would reinvent itself with the release of Breath of the Wild months later, becoming one of the most acclaimed games ever made. And then five years after that, Miyazaki would take inspiration from Breath of the Wild while directing Elden Ring, which would also go on to be a generation-defining game like Zelda before it, and subsequently the developer's most successful game ever.
Scott has been freelancing for over four years across a number of different gaming publications, first appearing on GamesRadar+ in 2024. He has also written for the likes of PC Gamer, Eurogamer, VG247, Play, TechRadar, and others. He's typically rambling about Metal Gear Solid, God Hand, or any other PS2-era titles that rarely (if ever) get sequels.
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