FromSoftware has ominous news: Dark Souls 2 and Dark Souls 3 are shutting down servers indefinitely, and I hope we don't see a repeat of 2022's massive outage

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This time, the outage is across all platforms, too

Dark Souls 3
(Image credit: FromSoftware)
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FromSoftware isn't having a great week. Right on the heels of delaying The Duskbloods out of 2026, it's now announced that the servers for Dark Souls 2 and 3 are temporarily going down on all platforms due to an "issue," and it's not going to tell you when they'll be back.

"Due to a server issue, the game servers for the following titles will be temporarily unavailable on all platforms," FromSoftware writes in a post on Twitter, listing Dark Souls 2 and 3.

"We will provide updates once we have information regarding the server restoration time," it adds. "We apologize for the inconvenience."

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This was around eight hours ago – no update has been given since, and the lack of indication of how long it'd take in the place is concerning, to say the least. After all, Dark Souls fans have lived through months-long server outages before. Back in 2022, the PC servers for Dark Souls Remastered, Dark Souls 2, and Dark Souls 3 all went, well, dark for most part of the year following security concerns. They all came back online eventually, but it was pretty rough for anyone wanting to play them thanks to the co-op and invasion features being totally dead.

Hopefully this latest outage doesn't last as long, as there's also the added concern of it being across all platforms this time rather than just PC.

While FromSoftware offers no explanation as to what the server issue is, it notably comes around a week after numerous sites and online services were temporarily taken down in the wake of new PHP vulnerabilities being discovered. Whether that's played a role here isn't known – separate server maintenance for Dark Souls 2 only just came and went a couple of days ago.

Dark Souls director Hidetaka Miyazaki was always "fascinated" by the "weird" executives of other companies: "I use some of them as enemy characters in our games."

Catherine Lewis
Catherine Lewis
Deputy News Editor

I'm GamesRadar+'s Deputy News Editor, working alongside the rest of the news team to deliver cool gaming stories that we love. After spending more hours than I can count filling The University of Sheffield's student newspaper with Pokemon and indie game content, and picking up a degree in Journalism Studies, I started my career at GAMINGbible where I worked as a journalist for over a year and a half. I then became TechRadar Gaming's news writer, where I sourced stories and wrote about all sorts of intriguing topics. In my spare time, you're sure to find me on my Nintendo Switch or PS5 playing through story-driven RPGs like Xenoblade Chronicles and Persona 5 Royal, nuzlocking old Pokemon games, or going for a Victory Royale in Fortnite.

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