FromSoftware has ominous news: Dark Souls 2 and Dark Souls 3 are shutting down servers indefinitely, and I hope we don't see a repeat of 2022's massive outage

FromSoftware isn't having a great week. Right on the heels of delaying The Duskbloods out of 2026, it's now announced that the servers for Dark Souls 2 and 3 are temporarily going down on all platforms due to an "issue," and it's not going to tell you when they'll be back.
"Due to a server issue, the game servers for the following titles will be temporarily unavailable on all platforms," FromSoftware writes in a post on Twitter, listing Dark Souls 2 and 3.
"We will provide updates once we have information regarding the server restoration time," it adds. "We apologize for the inconvenience."
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