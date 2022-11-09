After 10 long months, the Dark Souls Remastered PC servers are back

The PC servers for Dark Souls Remastered are finally up and running again after being shut down way back in January of this year.

In case you missed it, at the start of this year, the PC servers for Dark Souls: Remastered, Dark Souls 2, and Dark Souls 3 were all shut down due to a security issue. It took several months for FromSoftware to get started fixing the servers, but you can't blame the team for getting distracted considering it released a little game called Elden Ring in the meantime.

Dark Souls 3 was the first to be revived back in August, with Dark Souls 2 following suit in October , and now Dark Souls Remastered has completed the trio. Announced via the Dark Souls Twitter account, the tweet read: "Online features for the PC version of Dark Souls: Remastered have been reactivated. Thank you once again for your patience, understanding, and support."

Online features for the PC version of #DarkSouls: Remastered have been reactivated.Thank you once again for your patience, understanding, and support.

Unfortunately for fans of Dark Souls: Prepare to Die Edition, FromSoftware hasn't backtracked its decision to shut down this version of the game's servers for good. This is because Prepare to Die has "an ageing system."

In other Dark Souls news, you'll be pleased to hear that the unofficial sequel to Dark Souls is taking cues from Elden Ring and "getting closer to release." The fan-made project titled 'Dark Souls: Nightfall' has been in development for a while now, with Elden Ring providing a "distraction" to the project's dev as well as an inspiration for the ambitious mod. Speaking of dedicated Dark Souls fans, meet the Dark Souls player who beat the entire game while using a controller with his feet.