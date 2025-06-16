Elden Ring Nightreign Steam reviews recover to "Very Positive" after several patches and FromSoftware promising to add the duo option it "overlooked"

Elden Ring Nightreign has finally reached a Very Positive review rating on Steam, just over two weeks since its less than stellar start.

At the end of last month, Nightreign debuted on Steam with FromSoftware's second-lowest reviews , quickly dropping from Mostly Positive to Mixed at release. One of the main complaints was the co-op action RPG's lack of two-player support – although you and a friend can team up with a stranger to take on the various tough Nightlords, it is kind of weird that you can't just run out into Limveld as a duo. Before launch, the game's director even admitted it was overlooked during development.

Since then, FromSoftware still hasn't actually added duos to Nightreign – although it has confirmed that the option is on the way – but that's clearly not been enough to continue holding the game back. As it stands, 80% of Nightreign's 71,000+ reviews on Steam are now positive, with many more recent ratings giving a thumbs up and saying "I liked it both solo and with friends," and, uh, "FORTNITE." (To be fair, as both a Fortnite and Nightreign player I totally understand where they're coming from.)

Nightreign is very different to the traditional Dark Souls and soulslike experience from FromSoftware – co-op focus aside, the fast pace you have to play at and its roguelite elements change the feeling drastically from, say, taking on an Elden Ring boss alongside your friends. Perhaps it's just taken players a while to adjust to the changes and accept Nightreign for what it is?

We'll just have to wait and see how the game's further updates impact its rating – with duo support on the way eventually, hopefully that can only help improve things further.

