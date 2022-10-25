Dark Souls player beats the entire game while using controller with his feet

A streamer has managed to complete Dark Souls using only their feet.

FromSoftware has a reputation for making incredibly tough games where even the weakest of enemies can quickly kill you if you're not careful. But the brutal nature of Soulslikes hasn't put players off. Strangely, it's quite the opposite; they frequently inspire fans to make things harder for themselves. The latest player to add an even greater challenge to FromSoftware's offerings is BriggsADA.

As spotted by Twitter user Jake Lucky, the Twitch streamer recently attempted to take down all of the bosses in Dark Souls, including its DLC, using only his feet. The clip, which you can see below, shows the player battling the dreaded Bell Gargoyle using their toes to attack and dodge out of the way of the creature's deadly fire. It may be phenomenally more difficult to handle a controller with your feet, but as the streamer demonstrates, this also frees up your hands so you can enjoy a tasty snack at the same time.

This Twitch streamer is doing a feet only run of Dark Souls 😂Trying to beat all the games bosses, including those from the DLC, with only his feet. 22/26 bosses complete. pic.twitter.com/aEYaHRwq8ZOctober 24, 2022 See more

BriggsADA's latest stream (opens in new tab) starts with him going one-on-one with the infamous Artorias the Abysswalker, who initially proves problematic for the player, but after a few attempts, they emerge victorious. Towards the end of the video, he also defeats the game's final boss, proving that you can, in fact, beat Dark Souls with just your feet.

"Time to play some Elden Ring," BriggsADA says. "I need a challenge." Having conquered the game foot-first, the player also briefly tests out a blindfolded run, which goes as well as you might expect.

This isn't the first brave soul to take on mighty foes in FromSoftware games using unorthodox methods. Earlier this year, we saw streamer Luality stomp Elden Ring's Malenia with a dance pad, which is basically like using your feet.

