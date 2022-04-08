Elden Ring player stomps Malenia with a dance pad

Streamer Luality didn't need anything but her feet to put Elden Ring's Malenia, Goddess of Rot, in her place.

In a YouTube clip (opens in new tab) of her run, Luality (opens in new tab) shows how she's able to fell the boss using only her feet with a simple soft dance pad and metal bar supports. No metal pad, or even a tournament-grade controller. Just an everyday, run-of-the-mill Konami dance pad that you can find pretty much anywhere online.

It's a sight to behold for sure, as many players struggle through this encounter using their hands, a traditional controller, and every trick available to them, never mind having to use their bodies and feet to physically "dance" their way through. You'd certainly need to be light on your feet if you want to accomplish the same, uh, feat. Check out the full fight below.

As some viewers have pointed out, the Rivers of Blood Katana (opens in new tab) goes a long way toward making the encounter a much simpler one, as it scales with Strength, Arcane, and Dexterity. It can also inflict both pierce and slash attacks when used, and more importantly, its special attacks deal heavy damage and stagger from frankly absurd range, and that's before the added bleed damage comes into play.

Still, there's no discounting the amount of skill that went into bringing Malenia down here. If you're having difficulty doing so, maybe it's time you switched to a Dance Dance Revolution dance pad. Or you could try this simple counter (opens in new tab) to Malenia's Waterfowl Dance, which is quite easy to pull off and stops Malenia from ever completing the move, keeping you free and clear (and alive).



Best of luck to you, ye dancing Tarnished.

Elden Ring tips | Elden Ring secrets | Elden Ring Classes | Elden Ring Keepsakes | Elden Ring PS4 and PS5 comparison | How to get the Elden Ring horse | Elden Ring Rune farming locations | Elden Ring Summons | Elden Ring stats explained | How to level up in Elden Ring | Elden Ring respec and Larval Tears | Elden Ring merchants | How long is Elden Ring? | Elden Ring cheats | Elden Ring coop and multiplayer | Elden Ring endings | Everything to do in Elden Ring before NG+