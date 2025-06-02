Elden Ring Nightreign player channels their inner Sekiro to parry the co-op roguelite's final boss to death – completely solo – just 2 days after launch

A FromSoftware fan has just completed a solo run of Elden Ring Nightreign using a build inspired by what seems to be their favorite game in the company's catalogue: Sekiro.

As spotted by our friends at PCGamer, YouTuber Ongbal uses the Executor class to take on the final boss of Nightreign. If you don't want to know what that is, this is your spoiler warning.

The Executor makes sense for a Sekiro fan because of its katana weapon and ability that allows it to parry strikes just like the cursed shinobi. It's wonderful watching them deflect blows easily.

Executor Solo VS Final Boss (Elden Ring Nightreign) - YouTube Watch On

Nightreign is a co-op game, designed to be played in trios, but you can still play solo if you don't want to queue with randoms. Bandai Namco's official tips recommend going in a group, so don't try this solo method unless you've got some serious skills.

When Ongbal takes on the final boss, Heolstor, it seems to have an almost Artorias vibe to it. It's hunched over with a large sword, and takes limp swings which Ongbal easily parries so that they can do stagger damage and get critical hits in.

Once that first health bar is taken down, Heolstor shows how powerful they truly are. They're faster, deal more area of effect damage, and require Ongbal to actually use their health flasks.

The sickest moment in the fight is when Heolstor is taken down to around half health and jumps in the air, slicing the very cosmos open and letting another reality bleed through. Ongbal is pressured, but they still manage to take the Nightlord down alone, armed with just their katana.

If you're unsure of whether or not to buy this game and try Ongbal's strategy for yourself, check out our Elden Ring Nightreign review.