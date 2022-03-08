Elden Ring cheats are currently the most popular PC mods going

Elden Ring's most popular PC mods are currently cheats.

Heading over to the Nexus Mods entry for Elden Ring, you can see that the two most popular mod entries for FromSoftware's latest games are cheats. The most popular cheat actually messes with the stats and equipment of your player character, immediately letting you shoot "100 spells per second" and granting infinite HP, FP, and stamina.

Meanwhile, the second most popular mod for Elden Ring at the time of writing is a "cheat table." This gives you all the options you need to edit items, Runes, health, other stats, and even adjust weapons themselves. The mod does warn players from using it in online environments though, as you'll "piss off players and get unwanted attention." While From Software is likely to turn a blind eye if you want to mess with your own game, it'll likely be less forgiving if you start invading other players' games in an altered state, and modders aren't likely to help you do that.

Elsewhere popular Elden Ring mods mainly offer graphical adjustments. One of the more popular mods re-shades the entire game, for example, whereas another one adjusts the lighting used throughout The Lands Between. Either way, mods are already proving a bit of a hit with Elden Ring's PC community, which makes sense given the history of FromSoftware's PC audience for modding in things like machine guns to Dark Souls.

