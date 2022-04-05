Elden Ring player uncovers excellent counter to Malenia's deadliest attack

An Elden Ring player has discovered an extremely viable counter to one of Malenia's deadlier attacks.

As posted yesterday on the Elden Ring subreddit, the post just below demonstrates how you can fairly easily counter Malenia's Waterfowl Dance attack. Simply put, you merely need to lob a Freezing Pot at the boss when she's in mid-air, seconds before executing the attack, to stop her dead in her tracks and negate the onslaught from ever taking place.

In fact, the video even demonstrates how you can easily acquire a Freezing Pot. It turns out that the Glintstone Craftman's Cookbook (6), located in Caria Manor in northern Liurnia of the Lakes, will let you craft Freezing Pots to your heart's content, as long as you can acquire a Ritual Pot and a Rimed Crystal Bud for the recipe.

This is an excellent video, and perfectly breaks down every step necessary to countering Malenia's attack. There's a very strong case for Malenia being the single most difficult boss in all of Elden Ring, and you could argue that the scathing Waterfowl Dance attack is the hardest attack from the boss to deal with and avoid.

So if you've got a counter for it, like this, you'd be better off using it than ignoring it. Remember that every single point of damage Malenia deals to the player heals her, and you've got even more reason to stop this barrage dead in its tracks before it gets going.

Elden Ring tips | Elden Ring secrets | Elden Ring Classes | Elden Ring Keepsakes | Elden Ring PS4 and PS5 comparison | How to get the Elden Ring horse | Elden Ring Rune farming locations | Elden Ring Summons | Elden Ring stats explained | How to level up in Elden Ring | Elden Ring respec and Larval Tears | Elden Ring merchants | How long is Elden Ring? | Elden Ring cheats | Elden Ring coop and multiplayer | Elden Ring endings | Everything to do in Elden Ring before NG+