"600 Deaths & 54 Hours spent on this mod": Elden Ring's Let Me Solo Her takes on "lore accurate Promised Consort Radahn," the most absurd boss FromSoftware never made

When FromSoftware toned down Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree's final boss, Promised Consort Radahn, an unseen domino fell somewhere. Thebluehood35, a modder on Nexus Mods, decided the boss needed to be harder, actually. Much harder. Stupidly hard. So much harder that even Elden Ring village hero Let Me Solo Her, facing the modded and monstrous "superboss" dubbed Inner Consort, had to spend over 50 hours learning the fight before finally claiming victory.

Let Me Solo Her, you may have heard, has spent years dunking on the hardest bosses FromSoftware has ever come up with, all to help other Tarnished in their playthroughs. He previously vanquished a souped-up version of Malenia, named Unalloyed Malenia by the creator of that sadistic mod.

After "600 deaths & 54 hours" spent on Inner Consort, Let Me Solo Her says he "might be harder than Unalloyed Malenia on how long it took me to master this boss," but he's "a really satisfying one too."

In a recent video showing his nearly seven-minute fight, Let Me Solo Her demonstrates just how deliberately overtuned the Inner Consort, lovingly dubbed "lore accurate" Radahn in the video title, really is.

Let me solo the lore accurate Promised Consort Radahn - YouTube Watch On

First uploaded in September 2024 and just recently updated for the "final" time, barring potential minor hotfixes, Inner Consort adjusts the DLC Radahn fight in several ways. In their Nexus Mods post, thebluehood35 explains that Radahn now has more health and poise, adjusted and additional attacks, bonus attack effects like Bloodflame, and tweaked AI behavior that churns out those attacks more quickly and with minimal downtime.

There's more where that came from. Inner Consort recovers much faster if you parry him, and you have to parry more attacks to stagger him. If you apply statuses, which many players rely on in the normal fight, Miquella will not only heal Radahn but also make him resistant or outright immune to statuses for the rest of the fight.

Radahn's flashiest attacks are now flashier and more lethal, he's overall "more aggressive than in pre-nerf," and some combos can chain into different attacks. My favorite line in the list of 13 major changes is this:

"Radahn starts Phase 2 at 55% HP instead of 65% HP." Yay!

"At the start of Phase 2, Miquella heals Radahn before the fight continues." Oh no.

Theblueblood35 also says this of their creation: "Try utilizing some other evasive strategies like jumping cause you’ll need it at points of the fight. Trust me."

(Image credit: FromSoftware / Let Me Solo Her via YouTube)

Let Me Solo Her, who uses an Antspur Rapier specced for bleed damage (because of course it is) throughout the fight, makes all this crap look relatively easy. Just don't think about the 600 attempts that came before this run.

If there's anything theblueblood35 undersold, it's the sheer volume of projectiles and particles that this version of Radahn throws at you. There were fair complaints about the normal fight's visual language (and frame rate) at launch, and FromSoftware ultimately toned down its infamous beams of light. This mod has taken things in the opposite direction with long, screen-clearing combos so bright that I'm worried for our jar-headed hero's corneas. That said, it's all impressively legible for something so over-the-top.

Let Me Solo Her struggles to get a single hit in between lengthy combos with minimal openings, but after several no-doubt white-knuckled minutes, finally manages to poke the big man to death without receiving a single hit himself. From his tiny health bar and massive stamina bar, it's pretty clear he went full glass cannon, presumably because a single attack from the Inner Consort even grazing your character would wipe out your entire bloodline.

"GGs," thebluehood35 says in a comment on Let Me Solo Her's video. "You have passed my test. 50 hours was worth the shot huh XD"

