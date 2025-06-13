Elden Ring Nightreign's notorious Bell Bearing Hunter mini-boss is more trouble than some Day 3 bosses, but one player has found a classic cheese: body blocking

Elden Ring Nightreign has been out for a couple of weeks now, and if you've been exploring all that Limveld has to offer, chances are you've probably stumbled across a particularly tough mini-boss that rivals even some of the big nighttime fights with its absurd strength. Thankfully, though, it appears that one player may have found an effective way to deal with it.

The field boss in question is the Bell Bearing Hunter, who, although you can sometimes encounter as a Night 1 boss, you can also occasionally find while wandering the map during the day. He's a beefy, big dude, can take loads of hits before going down, and also hits like a truck, making for a foe that might make you want to turn around and look for something else a bit squishier to fight (and there's no shame in that).

However, as highlighted by Reddit user oopskeedoop, the Bell Bearing Hunter may have a weakness. The player shares a clip of them staring down the boss, guarding with their weapon, as the seemingly confused foe slowly advances towards them, not attempting to fight, as the rest of the player's team mercilessly slam him with all the attacks they can. And when the guy starts trying to target someone else? There's an easy solution – just walk in front of him and block his path again.

"Was testing out the 'draw enemy aggression while guarding' Relic rite," the player explains. "Didn't seem to work quite as intended."

They explain further in the thread: "I had the Relic equipped on my Executor. [...] Wasn't really [planning] to body-block cheese him in any way. Not sure if I misunderstood how the Relic functioned or if [Bell Bearing Hunter] was prioritizing the people actually damaging him."

As they mention, however, it definitely doesn't seem intentional, and the player themselves doesn't "really think this is a viable strategy. Nor did I have any idea it was repeatable!"

So, maybe don't expect this one to keep working, even if it does for now – it might be worth a shot if you've been struggling to beat the guy otherwise, though.

While you're here, be sure to check out our Elden Ring Nightreign review, as well as our Elden Ring Nightreign tips if you want some pointers to help you through the co-op action RPG.