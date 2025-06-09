Less than two weeks after release, prolific Elden Ring challenge runner beats Nightreign using only a shield, and he's not done yet: "We could’ve got hitless"

FromSoftware releases a new game, the community finds obscene ways to complete it; such is the circle of life. A player has become the first to beat Elden Ring Nightreign solo using only a shield, getting remarkably close to doing so without taking a single hit to boot, less than two weeks after launch.

The feat comes from beloved Elden Ring 'sicko' Skumnut, who's known for daring accomplishments within the fantasy RPG. This one is simple: complete a run of Nightreign alone, with nothing more than a shield for offense. Sicko indeed.

On June 7, he posted a clip to Twitter commemorating the ludicrous achievement, showing the last moments of his battle against Heolstor the Nightlord. It's an impressive barrage of clever dodges against the antagonist’s huge attacks, for a satisfactory and altogether befuddling conclusion where Skum walks away like it was nothing.

Yesterday, I beat EVERY boss in Elden Ring Nightreign SOLO using only shields. First in the world. Final boss near hitless (1st phase hitless, 2nd phase around 4-5). Wylder shield my goat. pic.twitter.com/6L2Esczu5oJune 7, 2025

He managed to go without taking a single bump of Heolstor's attacks during the first phase, succumbing to merely four in the second. One move has such a large radius that it can only be avoided by jumping, something Skum manages to handle with incredible regularity.

This was his 23rd attempt, which, frankly, deserves some applause as well. I know my way around a FromSoftware game or three, but I've no idea how long this would take me. Bloodborne 2 would probably be out before I’m done.

Afterward, he mentions he could probably tighten up the performance for a completely hitless run. The Wylder shield is his accompaniment of choice, and it seems to complement the ridiculous amount of dodging pretty well.

If you're unaware of Nightreign's length, each go takes place over three in-game days. At the end of each, you fight a mini-boss, before moving on to the Nightlord, the big bad, decided by what expedition you take from the Table of the Lost Grace.

Heolstor is the biggest and hardest of the Nightreign bosses, reflected in the attack you need to leap to get away from. If Skum's aiming to be fully hitless, that's probably the part he'll get tripped up on the most. In case you fancy following his lead, have a look at our Nightreign tips to help you out.

In a week, Elden Ring Nightreign players have turned the Revenant class into the new FromSoftware mascot, all but worshipping her as a tiny gremlin god.