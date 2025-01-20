After 3 weeks and 115 attempts, Elden Ring sicko becomes the "first in the world" and "probably the last" to complete a no-hit run at uncapped NG+1,000

Almost three years after its release, you'd be forgiven for thinking that Elden Ring players had already pushed challenge runs to their absolute limit, but one streamer continues to prove that's not true, with their recent "first in the world" New Game+1,000 no-hit run one that they think might never be replicated.

We've been covering Skumnut's antics for some time now, and whether the streamer has been slaying a ridiculously beefed-up Messmer without taking a single hit , or charging through the Shadow of the Erdtree DLC modified to be harder than it was ever supposed to be , there's been a recurring theme – uncapped NG+1,000. Despite its reputation for making hard games, developer FromSoftware normally takes a bit of pity on players keen to start multiple New Game+ runs of Elden Ring, because while it'll get continually harder with each new run for a while, NG+7's difficulty is the limit – things don't get any trickier than that. That is if you don't remove the limits like Skumnut, however. As the streamer explains, the result at NG+1,000 is every single boss in the game having over 500K HP and incredibly high resistances, making them ridiculously robust as well as super deadly.

With that in mind, you can understand why Skumnut says this latest challenge run win is "first in the world, probably the last," because it's hard to imagine anyone else having the fortitude to take this on. It's hard enough to get through a normal Elden Ring no-hit run since there's so much that can go wrong at any given point, but those massive enemy health bars also ensure that no fight can be over in a flash. Skills like Black Flame Tornado – which you can see Skumnut use in the clip below – help since they deal a consistent percentage of the enemy's health, but I can't state enough how difficult this whole thing is, even though you wouldn't think so watching Skumnut destroy Elden Beast on the winning run.

ELDEN RING NG+1000 with UNCAPPED NG+ scaling NO HIT has been achieved. Every boss 500k+ HP. First in the world, probably the last. Attempt 115 was always the chosen one. Only took 3 weeks. GG.Thats why they call me the Elden Ring sicko. pic.twitter.com/X0gh5igNDsJanuary 19, 2025

While that final run was flawless, it still took quite a bit of effort to get to that point – that was the 115th attempt, although Skumnut points out it "only took three weeks" to get there. "That's why they call me the Elden Ring sicko," the streamer proclaims.

