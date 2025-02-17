After almost 2 years of attempts, Dark Souls legend completes his brutal 7-game "God Run 3": Demon's Souls to Elden Ring without taking a single hit, all at level 1

After almost two years of arduous attempts, one dedicated Dark Souls streamer has finally beaten arguably the hardest possible Soulsborne challenge anyone could dream of – a seven-game, back-to-back no-hit run at level 1.

We all know how hard the Dark Souls trilogy, Elden Ring , Bloodborne, Sekiro, and Demon's Souls are, but this challenge – the fabled level 1 God Run 3 – demands the total mastery of all seven games. To complete it, brave challengers must play all seven games without getting hit once, all while – you guessed it – remaining at character level 1. It's a task that'd be hard enough even for a single game – just imagine all the failed attempts you'd go through to get that one perfect run. Except, that's where God Run 3 takes things to the next level, because you have to get that perfect run of every single game consecutively. It's a back-to-back trial by fire where a single error will throw you back to the start, forcing you to play every game again.

Needless to say, this isn't a challenge for the faint of heart, and streamer Dinossindgeil went into it knowing this well. After all, he already completed a "standard" God Run 3 (without the level 1 limit) back in 2022 , in an effort that took four months. This souped-up version of the challenge has obviously taken quite a bit longer – Dinossindgeil wrapped things up for good yesterday with Dark Souls 3, showing the Soul of Cinder who's boss in one final hurrah after having already smashed through the other six games flawlessly. Dinossindgeil is immediately overwhelmed with emotion as those glorious words, "Lord of Cinder Fallen" fill the screen, and I don't think anyone can blame him – it's been a very long, incredibly difficult journey. You can watch his tense final fight below.

I can't even imagine the mental fortitude Dinossindgeil must have in order to see these sorts of challenges through. You might remember that last June, one of his runs was "ended by memes" in Dark Souls 2's infamous Shrine of Amana , after a projectile inexplicably phased through a wall, hitting and killing him instantly. He'd already completed two games perfectly when this happened, forcing him to lose hours of progress for something you couldn't even call a mistake. When you consider that was just one of the failed attempts that's happened over the course of nearly two years… yikes. He certainly has more patience than me, and I've done full one-in-8,000 odds shiny hunts in Pokemon.

It's genuinely difficult to imagine this challenge ever being topped, but knowing the Soulsborne community, someone is going to come up with something even harder eventually. Who knows, perhaps in May, Dinossindgeil will do the whole thing again but include Elden Ring: Nightreign amongst the games he has to beat perfectly? After all this though, I feel like the guy has earned a break.

