Elden Ring Nightreign player becomes "world's first" to solo all 8 main bosses, back to back, without dying once: "We did it"

FromSoftware veterans are running headlong into the fray with Elden Ring Nightreign. Not only has someone managed a complete run on their lonesome using only a shield, another player has now managed to beat all eight Nightlords on the trot without dying once.

Yes, all of them, in a row, deathless. Noted Elden Ring enthusiast itzCBD is the man responsible for this incredible demonstration of tenacity. In his journey to conquer Nightreign, he decided to take on the challenge of beating every feasible major boss in a single sitting.

There are eight of them, each their own particular brand of difficulty. No matter, as itzCBD ran through them as if they were mere undead. Well, it was a little trickier than that, but not by a huge amount.

We did it.World's first all 8 Nightlords in Nightreign in a row...DEATHLESSSomehow I got it after a 13 hour long stream (the actual run took 5.5 hours) pic.twitter.com/odO0g1BeOAJune 8, 2025

Posting on X/Twitter, he shared the achievement, and a clip of him beating his final adversary, Heolstor. The last Nightlord was slain after 13 hours on stream trying to make this happen. This run itself lasted five-and-a-half hours, a period you can double for how nail-biting Elden Ring can be.

Remember, too, that besides the eight behemoth bosses, there are 16 mini-bosses to get through for this, two on each individual round. That makes for a grand of 24 battles, front to back, in succession. I’m sweating a little just thinking about.

But this is the kind of thing itzCBD thrives on. Unlike Skumnut, who relegated himself to just using a shield, itzCBD allowed himself weapons. The goal here was to do it all without dying – a different kind of gimmick to Skum's predilection for getting through a single run in an absurd manner. Even so, with the different weakness and strategies associated with each Nightlord, it's quite a gauntlet of skill and RNG to overcome.

Their achievements co-exist in different lanes, and now that Skum is going for a hitless run, we can only wait and see what itzCBD does next. He can enjoy what appears to be a world's first for the time being.

