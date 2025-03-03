This streamer just beat a no-hit run of Dark Souls 3 with a saxophone controller, and they've got their sights set on Monster Hunter Wilds next

News
By
published

Doot

A streamer completes a world first: beating Dark Souls 3 while taking no hits and playing it with a saxophone controller.

"The world's first sax-controlled no-hit run of Dark Souls 3 has been dooted," excitedly tweets streamer Dr. Doot. Beating any FromSoftware game without taking a single hit is impressive, and doing it with a saxophone controller of all things is even more so.

"Just when you think you're good at Dark Souls people will pull this shit and completely stunt on anything you've ever done in the game," replies one person.

In the video that shows off the final fight of the challenge, Dr. Doot dodges around the Soul of Cinder, only striking when a safe opening presents itself. It's a nail-biting battle, as Doot seems to be able to avoid the incoming flaming sword strikes by mere inches.

I didn't even know saxophone controllers existed, but Dr. Doot is very familiar with them, having previously beaten Elden Ring's toughest boss, Malenia, with one in just 45 seconds and without taking a hit.

This isn't the first FromSoftware game Dr. Doot has conquered this way. They previously beat Elden Ring hitless using a saxophone controller, too. Their prowess with the weapon knows no limits, it seems.

Dr. Doot has now set their sights on Monster Hunter Wilds. As well as using the saxophone controller to play, they're also using the in-game saxophone weapon to defeat all the monsters that lie in wait, probably just as shocked as we are to see someone running at them with a musical instrument instead of, you know, a sword or something.

If you want to try one of these challenges, check out our list of the best FromSoftware games and see which one you want to tackle first.

See more PC Gaming News
Issy van der Velde
Issy van der Velde
Contributor

I'm Issy, a freelancer who you'll now occasionally see over here covering news on GamesRadar. I've always had a passion for playing games, but I learned how to write about them while doing my Film and TV degrees at the University of Warwick and contributing to the student paper, The Boar. After university I worked at TheGamer before heading up the news section at Dot Esports. Now you'll find me freelancing for Rolling Stone, NME, Inverse, and many more places. I love all things horror, narrative-driven, and indie, and I mainly play on my PS5. I'm currently clearing my backlog and loving Dishonored 2.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about action rpg
Monster Hunter Wilds tracktail lizard

Monster Hunter Wilds Tracktail Lizard location
Monster Hunter Wilds

Monster Hunter Wilds might be a bit too popular as one indie dev says their sales totally flatlined around the action RPG's launch: "We haven't sold a single game"
MTG Marvel&#039;s Spider-Man set art of Spider-Man swinging in frame, surrounded by MTG Marvel&#039;s Spider-Man products

The first MTG Spider-Man previews have landed, and you can pre-order the set right now
See more latest
Most Popular
MTG Marvel&#039;s Spider-Man set art of Spider-Man swinging in frame, surrounded by MTG Marvel&#039;s Spider-Man products
The first MTG Spider-Man previews have landed, and you can pre-order the set right now
Hugh Jackman as Wolverine and Deadpool walking in front of a damaged store during the Marvel movie Deadpool and Wolverine.
There's a moment in Deadpool and Wolverine involving Spider-Man that you might have misinterpreted
Death Stranding
Death Stranding 2: On the Beach gets new details from PlayStation, teasing fans with info on its combat, story, and "large open-world environments"
Monster Hunter Wilds
Monster Hunter Wilds might be a bit too popular as one indie dev says their sales totally flatlined around the action RPG's launch: "We haven't sold a single game"
Invincible season 3
We've only seen one shot of Invincible season 3's final two episodes in the trailer so far – and it reveals basically nothing
Varada Sethu and Ncuti Gatwa in Doctor Who season 2
The first full-length trailer for Doctor Who season 2 is here – and fans think they've spotted the mysterious Mrs. Flood
Fujibayashi Naoe looks at her father&#039;s hidden blade in Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows as he bestows it to her
New Assassin's Creed Shadows video shows off its "Spartan kick on steroids" and the most brutal combat I've seen in the series
Superman
Gen V star reveals he unsuccessfully auditioned for Superman and Homelander
Adam Scott as Mark Scout and Britt Lower as Helly Riggs during the Severance season 2 trailer.
Severance director says no CGI was used for one incredible episode 7 shot, as they shot it through the cables
Avowed
The rarest Avowed ending has only been seen by 0.2% of all the RPG's players, but to get it you'll have to commit to a path of death and destruction