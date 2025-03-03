This streamer just beat a no-hit run of Dark Souls 3 with a saxophone controller, and they've got their sights set on Monster Hunter Wilds next

A streamer completes a world first: beating Dark Souls 3 while taking no hits and playing it with a saxophone controller.

"The world's first sax-controlled no-hit run of Dark Souls 3 has been dooted," excitedly tweets streamer Dr. Doot. Beating any FromSoftware game without taking a single hit is impressive, and doing it with a saxophone controller of all things is even more so.

I BEAT DARK SOULS 3 WITH A SAXOPHONE WITHOUT TAKING A SINGLE HIT FROM ANY ENEMY/BOSS/TRAP THE WORLD'S FIRST SAX-CONTROLLED NO-HIT RUN OF DS3 HAS BEEN DOOTED!(on my 1st stream as a Twitch Partner, no less 🥲)Sax-Controlled Dark Souls 2 Hitless is next 🎷🎷🎷 pic.twitter.com/EBfXSOfk2EMarch 1, 2025

"Just when you think you're good at Dark Souls people will pull this shit and completely stunt on anything you've ever done in the game," replies one person.

In the video that shows off the final fight of the challenge, Dr. Doot dodges around the Soul of Cinder, only striking when a safe opening presents itself. It's a nail-biting battle, as Doot seems to be able to avoid the incoming flaming sword strikes by mere inches.

I didn't even know saxophone controllers existed, but Dr. Doot is very familiar with them, having previously beaten Elden Ring's toughest boss , Malenia, with one in just 45 seconds and without taking a hit.

This isn't the first FromSoftware game Dr. Doot has conquered this way. They previously beat Elden Ring hitless using a saxophone controller , too. Their prowess with the weapon knows no limits, it seems.

Dr. Doot has now set their sights on Monster Hunter Wilds . As well as using the saxophone controller to play, they're also using the in-game saxophone weapon to defeat all the monsters that lie in wait, probably just as shocked as we are to see someone running at them with a musical instrument instead of, you know, a sword or something.

