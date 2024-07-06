Elden Ring magician who beat the game with an actual saxophone has done it again in Shadow of the Erdtree

Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree spoilers ahead! Turn back now if you'd rather not see the expansion's final boss before clawing your way to it in-game.

The Elden Ring musician who became the world's first player to complete a no-hit run using a non-traditional controller has now turned their gaze toward Shadow of the Erdtree.

Content creator Dr. DeComposing previously used nothing but a saxophone to complete the entirety of FromSoftware's notoriously hard open-worlder, even going so far as to achieve the first-ever "hitless doot run." FromSoft bosses might be tough, but they're nothing compared to the power of the almighty doot.

Dr. DeComposing has now beaten the expansion's final boss, Radahn the Consort of Miquella, on New Game Plus while using the same magical tools. He tweets that he uses an electric saxophone, a Roland Aerophone-AE10, for the playthrough, and you can see him triumph with the silver weapon in the video below.

Over on social media, Dr. DeComposing elaborates that he's now using a Great Katana and Deflecting Hardtear Only setup "for all you Dueling Shield haters," since that's the weapon he used in his first go around. He's now starting a RL1 (Rune Level 1) run of Shadow of the Erdtree using the same sax-controlled setup.

Shadow of the Erdtree's arrival has spawned a boatload of new and absurdly impressive challenges. One player began the Elden Ring DLC at level 1 with no gear after methodically planning the route to the Land of Shadow. Another spent 800 hours in the expansion's opening area to prepare for the "perfect playthrough." And one disabled Elden Ring player used one finger and his voice to conquer the base game's Malenia.

