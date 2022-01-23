Dark Souls PC PvP servers shut following security issue

The PvP servers for Dark Souls: Remastered, Dark Souls 2, and Dark Souls 3 have been temporarily turned off following fears of a security issue that could leave some players' PCs open to hacking.

While neither FromSoftware nor Bandai Namco has formally detailed what's happened, rumors across both the Dark Souls and Elden Ring subreddit suggest that without intervention or a fix, "it is possible for Dark Souls 3 invaders to run code on your PC without permission. AKA RCE, Remote Code Execution. This same hack is possible in Elden Ring".

PvP servers for Dark Souls 3, Dark Souls 2, and Dark Souls: Remastered have been temporarily deactivated to allow the team to investigate recent reports of an issue with online services. Servers for Dark Souls: PtDE will join them shortly.We apologize for this inconvenience.January 23, 2022 See more

"PvP servers for Dark Souls 3, Dark Souls 2, and Dark Souls: Remastered have been temporarily deactivated to allow the team to investigate recent reports of an issue with online services," explains a notice on the Dark Souls' official Twitter feed earlier today.

"Servers for Dark Souls: PtDE will join them shortly. We apologize for this inconvenience."

The Verge goes further with an explanation, stating that the exploit was first publicized when a streamer was hacked via an RCE during a live broadcast. Though the hacker stopped short of providing evidence, the hacker says they had tried, and failed, to get FromSoftware to take the issue seriously. It seemingly took a livestream hacked in real-time to get either FromSoft or publisher Bandai Namco's attention.

As of Sunday evening UK time there's been no subsequent update, nor confirmation on when the servers made be restored. As always, we'll keep you posted.

Did you know Elden Ring has become Steam's most wishlisted game ? All year long, Dying Light 2 has topped the chart – it reportedly knocked Cyberpunk 2077 off the perch in December 2020 and has remained there ever since – but a couple of weeks ago, From Software's eagerly-anticipated action RPG has claimed the top spot, just a few weeks ahead of the release date of both games.

Valve doesn't provide hard figures to substantiate the claims, so we can't analyze them in granular detail, and Steam users have to remove their own preferences to see the unfiltered list. Interestingly enough, though, SteamDB's own chart – which doesn't always tally with Valve's – intimates the same line-up.

ICYMI, a consumer survey – reportedly from Elden Ring developer From Software – has revealed a new Armored Core installment is in development .