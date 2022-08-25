Dark Souls 3 PC servers return seven months after being taken offline

PC servers for Dark Souls 3 have been finally restored after seven months of outage.

As announced by FromSoftware and publisher Bandai Namco, the online features for the PC version of Dark Souls 3 are now back online. PC players of the final game in the Dark Souls trilogy will now be able to invade other worlds, see messages from other players, and be invaded by others in turn.

Online features for the PC version of Dark Souls III have been reactivated.We are working to restore these features for all other #DarkSouls titles and will inform you when they are back in service.Thank you once more for your patience and support. pic.twitter.com/XHiCZDEANCAugust 25, 2022 See more

What's more, FromSoftware reveals in the tweet above that it's hard at work restoring the online functions of Dark Souls and Dark Souls 2 for PC players. There's no time frame yet for the PC servers for both games to be back up and running, but it's good news nonetheless to know a fix is on the way.

In January of this year, PC servers for all three Dark Souls games were turned off with immediate effect. According to FromSoftware at the time, this was so the development team could investigate "recent reports of an issue with online services," which saw some players' PCs left open to hacking.

Shortly before the PC servers were taken offline, rumours were doing the rounds among the Dark Souls community. Some claimed that hackers were using the game to run code on other players' PCs, effectively taking over their machines through in-game exploits.

In fact, one hacker even tried raising awareness of the issue, hoping that FromSoftware would take notice and fix the exploit. Over half a year later, PC servers for only one Dark Souls game have returned, so it seems FromSoftware is really putting time into fixing the issue for good.

Elsewhere in FromSoftware news, rumours of an Armored Core game still haven't borne any fruit.