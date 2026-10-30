I'm always looking out for cozy Halloween games that channel the spooky vibes or autumnal aesthetic of the season. Crucially, though, I'm after those that don't fill me with any fear or sense of dread.
Yes, even though I'm a self-professed scaredy cat who can't handle the best horror games out there on account of the fright factor, I still love Halloween for its witchy, vampy feel, and its pumpkin-laden, bat-winged decorations (the candy helps, too). So, if you're anything like me and you're after some recommendations, I've decided to bring together these cozy Halloween games to help you get in the spirit of the spooky season without being at risk of raising your heart rate — or having to shy away from your PC or console because some gnarly monster is attacking you.
From some of my favorite indies that nail the creepy-but-cute style, to some games like Stardew Valley that are perfect for the season, and sims that capture the atmosphere and look without the scares, I've also included some story-driven adventures that are great for this time of year. So, read on as I help you get into the spooky mood with my pick of the best cozy Halloween games.
Developer: Infinite Fall Platform(s): PC, PS5, Switch, Xbox Series X
Every time Halloween comes a-knocking, I always want to return to Night in the Woods. Not only does the adventure game have the perfect autumnal aesthetic for this time of year, but it also has a slightly darker, spooky edge to it as you progress through the story (but don't worry, it never veers into scary territory). Playing as protagonist Mae, who returns to her hometown of Possum Springs after dropping out of College, you follow her coming-of-age journey as she tries to reconnect with family and friends, fit back into a home that's changed, and ultimately figure out her place in the world.
Driven by exploration in the rundown mining town, there's some mysteries for you to unravel, but at its heart is an experience centered around relatable characters who are all dealing with troubles of their own. I always appreciate how Night In the Woods explores Mae's struggles as a young adult, as well as mental health problems. It normalizes what is often stigmatized, and brings to life a memorable, atmospheric experience that will forever mean so much to me. If you've yet to try out Night in the Woods, Halloween is the perfect time to do just that.
5. Wylde Flowers
Developer: Studio Drydock Platform(s): PC, PS5, Switch, Xbox Series X
If there was ever a great way to get into the spirit of the spooky season, then assuming the role of witch running a farm is a sure fire way to do it. Wylde Flowers takes the delights of the best farming games and infuses them with magic, supernatural residents, intrigue, and cozy cottagecore vibes. As Tara, who moves to the delightful Fairhaven Island to be with her ailing grandmother, Hazel, you eventually take over the family farm.
But as you'll soon come to learn, there's more to Tara's family lineage and the Island than first meets the eye. You'll find your way to discovering a local coven who teach you the witchy ways of Grandma Hazel. From brewing potions in a cauldron that can help crops grow faster, to drawing up spells to do things like change the weather, or help out the locals who get caught up in a spot of bother, there's even a magical location to explore that's host to the likes of a book-loving werewolf and a tinkering goblin. With lots of charming characters and a great story, updates have brought more unlockable features to this cozy gem.
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4. Cult of the Lamb
Developer: Massive Monster Platform(s): PC, PS5, Switch, Xbox Series X
If you're looking for something for Halloween that channels the creepy-but-cute look and feel, I'll always recommend Cult of the Lamb. Playing as an adorable young sheep, you decide to break away from the stereotypical norms so often associated with the fluffy animals and become a leader with followers of your own. Yes, as the lead lamb, you grow and front your very own cult of cutesy critters.
As you set out to earn more powers by venturing through dungeons, you'll develop your cult with some base-building goodness, and maybe sacrifice a follower or two in the name of the lamb. Its darker edge is undercut by its humor, and it still manages to somehow be adorable and charming. Plus, if you're after a recommendation you can play with a pal or loved one, then you'll be happy to know it also supports local co-op, with one player taking on the role of the lamb, while the other controls a goat. Quite the dynamic duo.
3. Beacon Pines
Developer: Hiding Spot Platform(s): PC, Switch, Xbox Series X
Another adventure that taps into the creepy-cute vibe, Beacon Pines is a cozy game with a horror-leaning story that's very fitting for the Halloween season. With an autumnal feel overall, the adventure takes place within the pages of a mysterious storybook, and follows the journey of a little deer called Luka and his friends. Playing as both the reader of the story and Luka, you set out into the night to investigate some strange goings on in Beacon Pines, namely at an old abandoned warehouse in the woods.
Stumbling upon a weird cover-up at the warehouse that Luka and his friends get caught up in, you help to shape the narrative by filling the gaps of the pages as the reader. With charms that have engraved words, you can find new story paths to unlock more charms and events. With a creepy atmosphere and an emotional story, it spins a mystery you'll want to unravel.
2. Strange Antiquities
Developer: Bad Viking Platform(s): PC, PS5, Switch, Xbox Series X
If you love detective games and have yet to give Strange Antiquities a go, then Halloween is a great time for this one. With a dark, cozy feel to it, you find yourself working in a shop full of oddities in the setting of Undermere – the candle-lit interior of the store really makes for the perfect the kind of atmosphere for this time of year. As you settle in to examine and identify strange artifacts, you'll try to meet the curious needs of your customers.
After receiving requests for a specific effect or particular occult object, it's then left up to you to puzzle out what would be right for the townsfolk who stop by. It really does feel like you're a detective, not only because you have to figure out what artifacts are and who they're best suited for, but because you'll also piece together clues to uncover more objects in the store – which holds plenty of secrets of its own. Building on the developer's previous game, Strange Horticulture (which you may also enjoy if you like this one), Strange Antiquities' has plenty of mystery and intrigue for the spooky season.
1. Wytchwood
Developer: Alientrap Platform(s): PC, PS5, Switch, Xbox Series X
Wytchwood is always at the top of mind when it comes to cozy games that have the perfect look, atmosphere, and setting for the Halloween season – complete with a great sense of humor. The crafting adventure takes place in a fairytale world filled with gothic fables. Brought to life in a wonderful storybook art style, you take on the role of the old witch of the woods who has her own cottage in a swamp... and wears a pot on her head like a helmet.
Tasked with venturing out into the strange land to claim souls on behalf of a goat (as you do), you collect and grow witchy ingredients like eye of the newt, meaty morsels, and even things like bottled despair. You'll work to craft spells in your grimoire and brew up enchantments to cast judgement on those you encounter. With a setting that's filled with fantastical characters, you can expect to solve puzzles, meet some monsters, and soak up its witchy, gothic vibes.
If you're after more spooky recommendations and do want some scares, consider checking out our pick of the best Halloween games.
Heather Wald is the Evergreen Editor, Games at GamesRadar+. Her writing career began on a student-led magazine at Bath Spa University, where she earned a BA (Hons) in English literature. Heather landed her first role writing about tech and games for Stuff Magazine shortly after graduating with an MA in magazine journalism at Cardiff University. Now with almost seven years of experience working with GamesRadar+ on the features team, Heather helps to develop, maintain, and expand the evergreen features that exist on the site for games, as well as spearhead the Indie Spotlight series. You'll also see her contribute op-eds, interview-led features, and more. In her spare time, you'll likely find Heather tucking into RPGs and indie games, reading romance novels, and drinking lots of tea.
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