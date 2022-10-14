Have you tried... rewriting history and uncovering mysteries in Beacon Pines?

We've all had moments where we wish we could go back and rewrite the past. Whether it was to save us from an embarrassing encounter, take advantage of a situation now that we're wiser, or seize an opportunity to try something different. The latter is exactly the case for Luka, the main protagonist of the creepy cute indie Beacon Pines.

Luka hasn't had the best luck in life so far, what with his dad passing away and his mother vanishing under mysterious circumstances. But our little fawn friend doesn't let it define him - especially not with his slightly chaotic best friend Rolo by his side. The pair will often get into mischief around town by innocently terrorizing the local residents. One summer, though, they bite off more than they can chew when they stumble across a potential cover-up at an abandoned warehouse tucked away in the woods.

A real page turner

(Image credit: Hiding Spot)

Beacon Pines starts out like any other adventure game: Explore your surroundings, talk to other characters, and pick up items along the way. This is exactly what an average day for Luka Vanhorn looks like with players controlling the young boy and choosing how his tale unfolds by filling in the gaps of his story, which is narrated throughout the game... That is until Luka's story abruptly ends and you then have to go back and rewrite it.

To do this, I need to use the charms that I've picked up along the way. These charms feature various words which can drastically alter the end of Luka's previous chapter and, in most cases, give him a second chance to uncover the mysteries of Beacon Pines. The first instance where I need to rely on my trusty charms is in an exchange with Luka's gran. During this chat, Luka must convince his no-nonsense grandmother that he's hanging out with Rolo to "chill", "hide", or "ponder" and not to investigate an out-of-action decrepit fertilizer warehouse. Thankfully, Luka's grandma doesn't ask many questions, leaving the two boys to get into more trouble than even they were expecting this summer.

One of the reasons I'm so drawn to Beacon Pines is the way it perfectly mixes spooky and serene. I'm never one to turn down any game described as "creepy cute", but the way developer Hiding Spot blends its picturesque world full of quaint cottages and adorable animal characters with a secret society - and potentially even a dead body - has me desperate to keep turning the pages of Luka's story. Most of the fun, though, comes from simply strolling around, speaking to the locals, and visiting the town's dedicated coffee shop or library. All of this builds a bigger picture which slowly unravels throughout the game's five to six-hour duration.

Never ending story

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Hiding Spot ) (Image credit: Hiding Spot ) (Image credit: Hiding Spot ) (Image credit: Hiding Spot ) (Image credit: Hiding Spot )

Thanks to Beacon Pines' diorama-like world, playing the game handheld on the Nintendo Switch really makes it feel like you've got a tiny little, albeit slightly unhinged, world in your hands. I still can't get over some of the characters I encountered on my journey. Whether it be Beck, the new girl who has recently moved into town; Roxy, Rolo's fiery but very caring older sister, or my personal favorite; Dawn the little bat with a nose for news. All of the characters in Luka's world have their own personalities and are all beautifully illustrated to fit right into Beacon Pines.

Luka's journey throughout the game also features several moments of personal growth. The little guy isn't even an adult yet and he's already had to overcome several life-changing events, including the loss of his parents, uncovering a seedy underground operation, and seeing a drastically different side to somebody close to him. In one chapter, cool-girl Beck invites Luka to her house to show her mums that she does actually have friends - even if she and Luka just met a few hours prior. After dinner, the pair go up to Beck's room and have a heart to heart about their pasts, which results in them both cathartically screaming out the window during a thunderstorm.

It's these kinds of moments that have me desperate to explore more of Beacon Pines. Sure, the strange goings-on also played a big part in my excitement, but slowly getting to know the town, its residents, and its history made my playthrough so much more rewarding. It's the perfect game to get sucked into this cozy and spooky season.

Beacon Pines is out now on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X (on Xbox Game Pass), and Nintendo Switch.