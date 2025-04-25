Creepy Redneck Dinosaur Mansion 3 is the first "survival horror comedy RPG metroidvania" I've ever played, and that sure is a lot of words

"What is Creepy Redneck Dinosaur Mansion 3 and why are there THREE of them?" This was my first question to our Features Editor when he suggested I play this game. Having lost about five hours of my life to it so far – and gladly so – I can safely answer the first of that two-part query.

I'm about 10 years too late for Candy Crush, but Creepy Redneck Dinosaur Mansion 3 is finally the match-three game for me. Indie developer Strange Scaffold has a proven knack for weirdness, as as seen in last year's viral bizarro-fest Clickholding, but its wacky latest is a new beast entirely. The Steam page describes it as a "survival horror comedy RPG metroidvania," which is quite a lot of words for something this simple yet undoubtedly complex.

Checkpoint mate

(Image credit: Strange Scaffold, Frosty Pop)

It's also surprisingly heartfelt. As a game set within another game – specifically, the buggy recesses of an abandoned third entry in a series that does not exist – Creepy Redneck Dinosaur Mansion 3's meta elements both satirize the craft of game development and pay homage to it.

It's a celebration of genres and subgenres, as proven by the alarmingly long title. Playing as freshly-minted police recruit J.J. Hardwell (which is totally not a reference to Resident Evil 2's own rookie cop, Leon S. Kennedy), I find myself at the gates of a spooky mansion (which is also totally not a reference to Resident Evil 1's Spencer Mansion). I'm told this is the domain of rogue superscientist Huncan Dockright III, and it's J.J.'s job to bring him down. But before I storm in to seek out the homeowner, the first of many obstacles crosses my path: a tall gate.

Creepy Redneck Dinosaur 3 plays out as a point-and-click RPG with onscreen text, winding choice-based pathways, and intermittent turn-based combat encounters against various kooky enemies - or in this case, situations to conquer. The story unfolds as you navigate the mansion's branching hallways and choose your path through it, gaining alternative ways to tackle each branch once J.J. acquires Traits from making other choices. Think "Cowardly," "Developing Calf Injury," and "Hacker Blood" to name a few.

Pathways are grouped in sets of about three to five opportunities, broken up every so often by pit stops to allow J.J. time to re-stock items, purchase inventory expansions, or travel between different parts of the mansion to re-explore them and possibly uncover new branches – and fight new enemies.

But Creepy Redneck Dinosaur Mansion 3 is not your regular combat encounter, because combat here is always a game of connect-three.

(Image credit: Strange Scaffold, Frosty Pop)

A typical match has two stages: selecting two adjacent symbols to swap around, and using some actions beforehand. Some of these actions end your turn after use, but I'm relieved to find that inventory items like single-use bandages can be used in addition to your turn – as long as you take the action first. Each time you line up a set of at least three adjacent symbols, J.J. banks them. Collect a specific number of specific symbols, and he'll be able to take special actions, ranging from damaging your enemy to resetting their symbol count to ending the encounter immediately. Following so far? Good.

J.J. immediately knows something is off about this mansion. There's dinosaurs roaming it, for one, but it's only when he meets the enigmatic Huncan for himself, polishing glasses in a quaint home tavern, that he understands why. J.J. is in a video game – surprise! Not only that, but it's been long abandoned by the developers and left ridden with bugs, causing coding errors that have rendered the mansion even more dangerous of a prison to be trapped in than intended. Guess who has a new mission as Chief Debugging Officer? You do!

The devs in the detail

(Image credit: Strange Scaffold, Frosty Pop)

I find myself feeling more teary eyed than tickled by some of J.J.'s realizations.

I could wax lyrical about the wonderful weirdness of Creepy Redneck Dinosaur Mansion 3 for another 500 words, spoiling it for you in the process, and that truth is that I want to.

I want to tell you all about the zombie T-rex and the chainsaw clown. I want to tell you what happens with the librarian octopus, and how to handle Evil J.J., and where to unlock the best items to purchase from Huncan's tavern shop each time you end up there after clearing new pathway through the mansion (hint: the Cosmic Hourglass and Minigun are my favorites). But part of the joy of playing this game is to encounter its myriad oddities for yourself. Instead, I want to highlight why this game matters.

Creepy Redneck Dinosaur Mansion 3 taught me more about game development than any other game I've played before. It delves into the stages of creation, from abandoned out-of-bounds corridors where unfinished assets sit in perpetual limbo to scrapped concepts, failed mechanics, and the hardships of sustaining a franchise.

Even the curious lack of actual rednecks is explained cleverly, scrawled on a discarded dev note I find partially flushed in a giant toilet buried deep in the slipstream. Strange Scaffold here builds a meta world framed by its own experiences, and for a comedy game, I find myself feeling more teary eyed than tickled by some of J.J.'s realizations.

Creepy Redneck Dinosaur Mansion 3 is more than a goofy connect-3 game. Its message is something deeply personal yet identifiable, razor-sharp specific yet applicable anywhere. It's as hard to define as the myriad genres it pulls from, and that's what makes it such a joy to devote 10 hours of your life to. Now if you'll excuse me, I have some clones to set free.

Creepy Redneck Dinosaur Mansion 3 is out now on Steam. Check out all the other upcoming indie games of 2025 set to follow it!