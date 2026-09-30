The 5 top games you need to play in October 2026

October is stacked in terms of new games releasing. In a similar vein to the mammoth month of September, October is also filled with AAA games and indies alike as they all dodge GTA 6's November launch. So, finding a title to pick up and play over the next few weeks can be pretty daunting, but don't worry, I'm here to help.
The rest of the GamesRadar+ team and I have carefully looked over every single October release and have settled on the top 5 games that we think are worth your time and attention. There are FPS darlings and a whole bunch of action-heavy titles waiting for you below. However, keep in mind that our picks are limited to just 5 in a massive wave of fresh titles. So, if you don't find something that speaks to you here, I highly recommend checking out our full round-up with our guide to all the new games for 2026 and beyond. Also, if you are after something for spooky season especially, we have an upcoming horror games list for you to check out as well.
But with that said, let's dive into the top 5 games you need to play this October and a quick overview of why they deserve the spotlight.
Release date: October 2, 2026 Platforms: PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S
We gave this new game a 4.5 out of 5-star rating in our Ace Combat 8: Wings of Theve review, so of course I had to highlight it here as an October must-play. This is a title where you step into the cinematic shoes of an elite pilot who takes to the skies to blast a few enemies and earn your wings. Ace Combat 8: Wings of Theve really does make you feel like a star in an action movie with all its intense dogfights, its rip-roaring soundtrack, and surprisingly good story. Bandai Namco's arcadey flight sim is unquestionably a strong entry in the Ace Combat franchise, and despite taking a while to fully get going, you'll enjoy every second of it. I will say there is room for improvement in terms of online features, but it's still an easy new game to recommend for sure.
Release date: October 6, 2026 Platforms: PC, Xbox Series X|S
The next main installment in the Gears of War series, Gears of War: E-Day is a prequel to the original 2006 title, letting players experience the day the Locust Horde ambushed humanity. So far, all the trailers for this one look amazing. There are emotional moments as humanity comes under threat, and there is a ton of blood, gore, and gruff voices. The Gears games hold a special place in a ton of hearts, so getting to see where and how it all began is definitely something that is worth marking your calendars for.
Release date: October 6, 2026 Platforms: PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S
Calling all pod-racers, your time is coming on October 6. Star Wars: Galactic Racer is a new racing game, set in the Galaxy Far, Far Away. Not only is this one throwing us into one of the most popular cinematic franchises of all time, but it also features a single-player roguelite campaign and online multiplayer for up to 12 people at a time. This honestly looks like it has the makings to be a new addition to our list of the best Star Wars games of all time, so if you love Glup Shittos and some competitive play, be sure to check it out. You can also read more about this one in our Star Wars: Galactic Racer preview.
Release date: October 23, 2026 Platforms: PC, PS5, Switch 2, Xbox Series X|S
The long-running FPS juggernaut is back with another entry in the Modern Warfare series, and the great news is that it is also heading to all modern consoles and PC. The Modern Warfare series has given us some of the best Call of Duty games, period, so I have high hopes for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 in general. The new game's campaign has a ton of international locations with the return of Captain Price as well, but the thing I'm personally most excited about is its focus on an invasion of the Korean Peninsula and the introduction of a new protagonist, Private Park. The story here sounds very promising, and of course we can all look forward to tight gunplay in both single-player and PvP modes too.
It has been a long time coming, but finally, the release date for Phantom Blade Zero is heading our way in October. Revealed all the way back in 2023, and then delayed from its original 2025 release window, as massive RPG fans, all of us here at GamesRadar+ have been waiting anxiously for this one. Inspired by kung fu, steampunk, and cyberpunk styles, Phantom Blade Zero is an action-RPG where you play as Soul, a warrior with only sixty-six days left to live. With Wuxia storytelling and dark fantasy vibes, the title looks stunning and also incredibly unique. If you're looking for your next soulslike, this may just have you covered.
After reviewing films throughout University and being a cosy game expert for years, I realised that entertainment journalism was my true calling in 2019. Since then, I've started multiple new farms on Stardew Valley and have written for several publications such as The Upcoming, PCGamesN, and Wargamer. I was the resident Guides Editor and horror lover for The Digital Fix before joining the GamesRadar+ team in 2024. As the Managing Editor for Evergreens, I'll be making sure that all the best lists you read on GamesRadar+ are the most helpful and fun pages on the internet!
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