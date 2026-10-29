The 5 top games you need to play in November 2026

2026 has been one of the busiest in terms of game releases; however, November is one of the quietest. Thanks to GTA 6's launch, a ton of titles have been avoiding the month like the plague, but there are still some standouts that haven't gone running to the digital hills that should be on your radar.
So, the rest of the GamesRadar+ team and I have decided to highlight all of them for you below in a handy round-up. From the big major Rockstar outing to a bunch of surprising Nintendo goodness, the good news is that there really is something for everyone here. I will also say that although they didn't make this particular list, there are also a bunch of upcoming indie games releasing in November, so I highly recommend checking out our full guide on all the new games for 2026 and (beyond) for a full picture.
But with all that out of the way, let's dive into the top 5 games you need to play this November, in no particular order.
World of Warcraft Forever aims to return to what made WoW so iconic two decades ago, while introducing new and expanded zones, new dungeons, raids, skills, talents, new playable race, over 1000 quests, updated visuals and way more that I've run out of breath for. If you are an RPG fan or a veteran of the MMO, then this should definitely be in your sightline and you can read more about the impending releases with our World of Warcraft: Forever Big Preview breakdown.
Release date: November 5, 2026 Platforms: Switch 2
The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time is getting a remake for the Switch 2 and as a Nintendo fan, this is a must-buy. The upcoming Switch 2 game is a full ground-up reimagining of the classic 1998 N64 action-adventure title, with modernized gameplay including a jump button (I know), updated graphics that have divided the internet, fully voice-acted cutscenes, and other new additions too. The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time is one of the best and most influential games ever made so needless to say, its remake is a big deal.
Release date: November 6, 2026 Platforms: Switch 2
Ok, it may only be a Switch 2 port but this superhero RPG deserves so much more love than it got at launch, so take this as your sign to dive into Star-Lord's adventure. Not only will Switch 2 players finally get to experience the clean story and snappy gameplay of Guardians of the Galaxy, but the Encore Edition also comes with an all new set of glam rock outfits for the Guardians, and the same kickass soundtrack. And, if you need some extra convincing to pick this one up (especially if you aren't a big Marvel fan) I suggest reading our Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy review to change your mind.
Pikmin 4 - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Dandori Academy
Release date: November 12, 2026 Platforms: Switch 2
Switch 2 is getting another new game this month, and it's Pikmin 4! Now I have a personal soft spot for Pikmin, but for good reason. The iconic series has given us some of the best and cutest adventure puzzle games around, and I personally love all the recent co-op experiences I've had with them as well with my partner. Pikmin 4 is a dream already but the Switch 2 version comes with support for voice commands for our old pal Oatchi, graphical and gameplay upgrades, and even a new mode called Dandori Academy. Don't say you don't get nice things.
Release date: November 19, 2026 Platforms: PS5, Xbox Series X/S
Does this one really need any introduction? Of course, this was always going to make our standouts list for the month. The Rockstar epic that we've been waiting 13 years for, GTA 6 is finally coming in November after a series of delays, bringing with it a brand new take on Miami, the first playable female hero, and so much more we're no doubt going to be talking about it for another 13 years to come. So far we have seen impressive trailers, had a bunch of pre-order and size information, and honestly, excitement and anticipation is skyhigh for everyone here at GamesRadar+ for this bad boy to finally drop.
After reviewing films throughout University and being a cozy game expert for years, I realized that entertainment journalism was my true calling in 2019. Since then, I've started multiple new farms in Stardew Valley and have written for several publications such as The Upcoming, PCGamesN, and Wargamer. I was the resident Guides Editor and horror lover for The Digital Fix before joining the GamesRadar+ team in 2024. As the Managing Editor for Evergreens, I lead the development, expansion, and maintenance of all the evergreen content for both games and entertainment on the site, to make sure they are the most helpful and fun pages on the internet!
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