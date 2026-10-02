2026 has been one of the most expensive years for gamers yet, so finding the best Steam Autumn Sale games is serious business. With hardware and game prices at record highs, Valve's discounts feel especially necessary right now, when it comes to grabbing both new games and stone-cold PC classics for your libraries.
However, let's be honest, Steam sales can get overwhelming as you try to navigate through a sea of green tags, trying to sway you with savings that may actually not be as big of bargains as they first appear to be. There are also only seven days to make the most of the Autumn sale, with the event ending on October 8. Basically, it's easy to get stressed out and overstimulated when it comes to filling your cart, but that is where this guide comes in handy.
Below, I've explored the Steam store for over seven hours and have rounded up the best deals that are currently on offer. I have found savings on some of the acclaimed icons, genre darlings, and a few indies as well, so hopefully you'll find one or two of the best Steam games highlighted that entice you. But if all else fails, this ranking will at least give you a starting point on where to start spending cash.
At $20, Arc Raiders is the cheapest it's ever been. That's a generously low price for what Arc Raiders offers: a multiplayer shooter where players raid the Earth's post-apocalyptic surface for gear and supplies, facing each other and swarms of robots before scurrying to extract with their loot. As an extraction shooter, Arc Raiders is certainly the most accessible – a great deal of players are more than happy to team up top-side for better odds of survival. And with Arc Raiders' Frozen Trail update just around the corner, now is an excellent jumping-in point as new and lapsed players alike prepare for a wintry new map.
Release: March 5, 2024 Developer: Red Barrels Price: $3.99/ £3.35 Genre: Multiplayer horror
October means spooky season, and there is no better way to celebrate that fact than by picking up (in my opinion) the best multiplayer horror game out there right now. The Outlast Trials is now discounted at a record-low 90%, which is a massive deal since it is thoroughly fantastic. Acting as a prequel to Outlast and Outlast 2, you and a group of friends are test subjects who have to survive terrifying trials in order to escape and achieve "Rebirth". The game is gnarly but still tongue and cheek with some great villains. Also, it regularly has events, and the community is very welcoming to newbies. Trust me, you are in for a great time with this one.
As we get ready for Final Fantasy 7: Revelation releasing next year, you can now pick up the very first chapter of the trilogy for a record-breaking 75% discount. Not only do you need to play this game if you want to make sense of Cloud's story, but it is also a fantastic title that runs great on the Steam Deck too. If you are a bit weary of JRPGs, I will say that this is a great entry point into the genre as well. Not only is the combat system fast and fun, but the story around Cloud and the Shinra Electric Power Company is amazing and feels straight out of a high-budget sci-fi movie. This is one of the best action RPGs of all time for a reason, and it being now under $10 is just the cherry on top.
Total War: Warhammer 3 is the best it's ever been right now – and the cheapest, too. The 85% discount arrives just weeks after the hybrid strategy game (turn-based campaign, real-time battles) received its biggest update to date, overhauling the empire-building Immortal Empires sandbox with apocalyptic End Times scenarios. That's alongside an excellent Lords of the End Times DLC, which adds four new Legendary Lords – including one arch-necromancer this humble editor has spent years begging for. There's a faction for everyone, whether you want to build battle-hardened empires as mankind, raise mountain fortresses as dwarves, or unleash undead hordes across the land. Frankly, this is one of the best strategy games on PC – grab it while it's cheap!
Most Atlus games are an easy recommend and considering that Persona 3 Reload is also one of the best Persona games of all time, there was no way this deal was escaping our list. Now at the cheapest it has ever been, with a chunky 70% off, this remake really does break common JRPG misconceptions, taking the high school story to a pretty dark and somber place that you soon won't forget. This is also the game I'd recommend to Persona newcomers since a lot of its original mechanics built the way for the likes of Persona 5 later on. Also, considering how Persona 6 is on the way, and we have a release date for Persona 4 Revival as well, now is a great time to dive into everything that this iconic series has to offer.
Ori and the Will of the Wisps, at this point, is a classic and really should be an addition to your Steam library. Set in a stunning 2D world, you control Ori and must platform your way and solve puzzles quickly as you explore the new region of Niwen. Now I will say that the final level in this one is a bit underwhelming, but everything else about this title is a masterpiece. In our 4.5-star Ori and the Will of the Wisps review, we called it a "gorgeous, tear-jerking platformer," and that still stands today. Now at a historic low price with a 90% discount, if you haven't experienced this beautiful game already, now is the time.
Release: August 27, 2020 Developer: Remedy Entertainment Price: $5.99 / £4.94 Genre: Action-adventure
The less you know about Control, the better. With Remedy Entertainment's signature surreality, we're pulled into the Oldest House – headquarters of the Federal Bureau of Control (FBC) – when the paranormal phenomena they're charged with containing breaks loose. I'm a sucker for Control's lore, which is the perfect chaser to this year's excellent Backrooms, but wielding supernatural powers and otherworldly guns as newbie Jesse Faden offers exceptional action thrills. That's to say nothing of the setting, with corporate bureaucracy and Lovecraftian horrors intersecting in twisted concrete and beige offices. At $6, this is a steal – and a perfect opportunity to jump into Remedy's universe before checking out the newly launched Control Resonant.
Release: September 17, 2021 Developer: Something We Made Price: $1.99/ £1.59 Genre: Cozy adventure
Toem is a perfect game to welcome in Fall, because it really is suited for cozy nights and feels just like a warm hug in general. This charming title is all about the joy of photography, and now at a heft 90% discount, it is an easy recommend especially for all my fellow cozy game enthusiasts. Not only is this the cheapest deal on our list, but it is also one of the most polished. It may be a short game, but the hand-drawn art, the quirky characters, and all the attention to detail put into the landscapes you get to explore are expertly done. Solving puzzles, unlocking new picture-taking features, and just enjoying the vibes are always a relaxing and good time. And if you fall in love with this title just like I did, the good news is that Toem 2 is also out now and is just as fabulous (read our Toem 2 review for more details on that).
There are a bunch of Resident Evil outings currently on sale; however, Resident Evil 4 is the best Resident Evil game of all time (fight me), so if you are looking to pick up only one zombie-filled title this sale, let it be this remake. Playing as Leon Kennedy, you are tasked with rescuing the president's daughter in a very creepy European village filled with tentacle-infested cultists. It's perfectly paced, has some of the best action and set pieces in the whole series, and also looks great with its upgraded visuals as well. Now under $10, the game has gone back to it's cheapest price ever, which is great news if you are searching for a Halloween pick-up. However, keep in mind that this is more action-heavy than straight horror; for a truly scary Resi game, check out Resident Evil 7.
Release: September 29, 2026 Developer: CD PROJEKT RED Price: $24.99 /£19.99 Genre: RPG
Now, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt has had bigger discounts in the past, but that was before the Remaster was released, and if you want to walk The Path as Geralt of Rivia immediately, there is a big 50% off on this new version of the classic game. The Witcher 3 is one of the best RPGs of all time and is very worth your time and money. The remaster not only adds quality-of-life improvements (all praise the new Unlimited Item Durability option) and upgrades visuals, but it also includes all the previous expansions and DLC as well. I will say again that I've seen The Witcher 3 go for as low as $3.99 in the past. However, with the remaster now out, The Witcher 4 on the way, and a new expansion coming too, the price getting back to that record low may take a long time. So if you are interested, I say snag this deal now.
Along with our top 10 Steam autumn sale games highlighted above, there are still a ton of other titles that have record-low prices, or newer games that are also discounted for the first time that are worth your attention. So, below I've made a quick list of honorable mentions in case you are looking for even more savings. Most of these just missed our main ranking due to various factors, such as still being a tad bit too pricey for our tastes. However, they are all still worth a shoutout, and are a great place to start if nothing above tickled your fancy as well.
After reviewing films throughout University and being a cosy game expert for years, I realised that entertainment journalism was my true calling in 2019. Since then, I've started multiple new farms on Stardew Valley and have written for several publications such as The Upcoming, PCGamesN, and Wargamer. I was the resident Guides Editor and horror lover for The Digital Fix before joining the GamesRadar+ team in 2024. As the Managing Editor for Evergreens, I'll be making sure that all the best lists you read on GamesRadar+ are the most helpful and fun pages on the internet!
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