Ishin codes (October 2026) for Rerolls and Yen

Redeeming Ishin codes is a great way to stock up on Rerolls so you can change your character - from the way they look to their fighting style. Meanwhile, Yen is used to upgrade your character, and you'll need both to get the most out of this school simulation game.
There are of course different ways to enjoy this Roblox experience. You might want to simply participate in school life, learn to play an instrument, or hang out at the cat cafe, but you can also learn to protect yourself and your friends from other schoolkids in a bid for control. Either way, these are the latest Ishin codes you'll want to redeem.
While you're here, take a look at the latest Roblox promo codes that grant rewards to your Roblox account for use across experiences.
All Ishin codes
These are the Ishin codes you can redeem right now:
HALLO - 65x Rerolls
PETS - 12,500x Yen
WATER - 5,000x Yen
SOSORRY - 40x Rerolls
restart - 40x Rerolls
3KTHANKS - 45x Rerolls
Ishin codes tend to award players with either Yen or Rerolls, so depending on your needs, you might not always get what you want. That said, both are super useful, and these promos are certainly generous with how much they give away for free.
To redeem Ishin codes, you must first join the Luure Roblox group. Then you'll be able to redeem promos in-game by opening the main menu. To do this, hit Tab on keyboard, the menu button on controller, or the menu icon on mobile, shown as three horizontal lines. Next, select the Codes option from the bottom of the list. Enter a code into the [CODE] box and click Claim to get your rewards.
It's worth keeping in mind that Ishin codes are case-sensitive, so make sure you enter them exactly as they appear in the list above.
Expired Ishin codes
GG
WHEELS
ripscythe
RELEASE!
WEBACK
A few Ishin codes have already expired, and those currently on our list at the top of the page will no doubt be invalidated in time, so be sure to redeem them as soon as you see them.
After studying Music and Lifestyle journalism and writing a column for a stylish lifestyle magazine in her hometown of Brighton, Danielle finally found her feet writing about videogames for WePC in 2021. She then honed her guides writing skills at PCGamesN between 2022 and 2026, when she took those skills to GamesRadar as a Guides Writer. Danielle's guides are a safe space - she definitely got stuck before you did, which is why she's perfect for the job. When she's not replaying the Silent Hill games or a more up-to-date single-player horror game, you'll find her fighting for her life in Dead by Daylight, tending to a garden in Stardew Valley, or doing both in Minecraft.
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