Clean Crew codes (October 2026) for stickers and more

Clean Crew codes might not always provide any competitive advantage when it comes to upping your cleaning skills, but they can add a bit of color to your work day - literally. Whether it's stickers, colors to repaint your skin, or even lobby music, the cosmetic items offered for free thanks to these codes add some cheer to an otherwise dirty job.
Sometimes, you might even be lucky enough to get a handful of Mula from these promo codes. Though we haven't seen any in while, Clean Crew codes historically have granted a boost to your bank balance, so get cleaning and earn as many as you can in the Roblox simulation in the meantime.
If you're after some more general avatar rewards to use in all of your experiences, then we've got the current Roblox promo codes covered too.
All Clean Crew codes
These are the Clean Crew codes you can redeem right now:
CrewAllOver - 'Crew All Over' color
4702 - 'The Grimp' sticker
BUGFIX - 'Crazy Bug' sticker
ECLIPSE - 'Baby Red' sticker
BUDDYBOOGIE - Buddy Boogie special menu theme music
Clean Crew codes have more recently been leaning towards cosmetic rewards rather than currencies, but there's still no harm in collecting these exclusive items while you have the chance.
To redeem Clean Crew codes, simply select the Codes option from the main menu, which is located in the bottom left-hand corner. This open up the codes redemption screen, where you can enter a code into the Type Here box and click Redeem to claim your rewards.
Expired Clean Crew codes
10MIL - 25x Mula
20MILVISITS - 25x Mula
Previous Clean Crew codes have been for Mula, the in-game currency, which is a bit more valuable than those we've seen more recently. With any luck, this will return, but in the meantime, you should still redeem valid codes as soon as you see them to avoid missing out.
After studying Music and Lifestyle journalism and writing a column for a stylish lifestyle magazine in her hometown of Brighton, Danielle finally found her feet writing about videogames for WePC in 2021. She then honed her guides writing skills at PCGamesN between 2022 and 2026, when she took those skills to GamesRadar as a Guides Writer. Danielle's guides are a safe space - she definitely got stuck before you did, which is why she's perfect for the job. When she's not replaying the Silent Hill games or a more up-to-date single-player horror game, you'll find her fighting for her life in Dead by Daylight, tending to a garden in Stardew Valley, or doing both in Minecraft.
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