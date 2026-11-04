Criminal Simulator codes (November 2026) for Cash and more

Criminal Simulator codes can help you to start climbing the rungs of the underworld ladder, as you stalk the city at night with up to three friends in search of your next big score. Sneak your way past residents as you burgle their houses, then escape from the police and their dogs so you can fence your stolen loot in time.
The promos released so far provide some cold hard cash to get you up and running, along with access to God Mode – though many of the codes have expired rather quickly, so you'll need to act fast if you want to become invincible in this law-breaking Roblox experience. If you're ready to start thieving, then here are the codes for Criminal Simulator and how to redeem them.
If you're looking for some more general promos with avatar rewards that apply to all of your experiences, check out the latest Roblox promo codes.
All Criminal Simulator codes
The following Criminal Simulator codes can be claimed in-game:
POLICE – $1,500
There is currently a single active code for Criminal Simulator, which provides you with a decent amount of cash to get started. Previous promos have had a limited number of uses before they expire, so grab any active codes as soon as you see them.
It couldn't be simpler to redeem Criminal Simulator codes, as you just have to hit the CODES button in the top right corner of the screen, then type a promo into the Enter code text box that appears and press the REDEEM button. Codes for Criminal Simulator are not case-sensitive, and you don't need to join the group to use them – though if you do join and verify through the menu you'll receive a $500 bonus.
Expired Criminal Simulator codes
30KLIKES – 1x Free God Mode (100 uses only)
PIGGY – 1x Free God Mode (150 uses only)
GOD – 1x Free God Mode (50 uses only)
There are already a number of expired Criminal Simulator codes, due to some promos only having a limited amount of uses available before they run out. Keep an eye out for new codes as they're announced, and make sure you've claimed any that are currently active.
Iain originally joined Future in 2012 to write guides for CVG, PSM3, and Xbox World, before moving on to join GamesRadar in 2013 as Guides Editor. His words have also appeared in OPM, OXM, PC Gamer, GamesMaster, and SFX. He is better known to many as ‘Mr Trophy’, due to his slightly unhealthy obsession with amassing intangible PlayStation silverware, and he now has over 1,000 Platinum pots weighing down the shelves of his virtual award cabinet. He does not care for Xbox Achievements.
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