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Kukirin Life codes (October 2026) for free Crates and Cash

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Codes for Kukirin Life let you spin some Basic Crates for rewards and give you cash to spend on new e-scooters

Press shot for Kukirin Life codes showing two players performing wheelies on e-scooters while being chased by several police cars
(Image credit: Mukbang Lovers)
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Kukirin Life codes will help speed up your progress in this open world e-scooter game, as you race around the city performing wheelies and escaping from the cops in exciting chases. There's deep customization available to give your scooter the exact look you want, as well as options to modify it or upgrade to a better model.

The promos included so far will unlock some crates to give you rewards based on random spins, as well as cash that you can use to buy more crates or put toward the purchase of a faster ride in this e-scooter Roblox experience. If you've got what it takes to evade the police, then here are the codes for Kukirin Life and how to redeem them.

If you're searching for some more general promos that give universal rewards, then we've got the lowdown on the current Roblox promo codes.

All Kukirin Life codes

The menu screen used to redeem Kukirin Life codes

(Image credit: Mukbang Lovers)

The following Kukirin Life codes are now active for rewards:

  • CR4TE – 1x Basic Crate
  • TEST1NG – $750
  • KUK1L1F3 – $500
  • MORECR4TE – 1x Basic Crate

We already have a handful of codes for Kukirin Life available, which give a couple of handy rewards when redeemed. The Basic Crates will spin to give you a randomized item each, so there's no guarantee of what you'll get, though you'll also receive some cold hard cash to spend how you like!

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How to redeem Kukirin Life codes

Orange arrows showing how to access the menu screen used to redeem Kukirin Life codes

(Image credit: Mukbang Lovers)

To redeem Kukirin Life codes you first need to join the Mukbang Lovers group, however you'll be automatically prompted to do this if you haven't already so you don't need to do anything in advance. Hit the Menus icon on the left of the screen, then tap the Cog icon to bring up the Settings menu before scrolling to the bottom and using the Codes button.

Use the Type here... text box that appears to enter a promo, then hit Redeem to collect your reward. Codes for Kukirin Life are not case sensitive, but enter them carefully as some of the letters are replaced by numbers, and double check your entry if you get an error message.

Expired Kukirin Life codes

  • No expired codes

There are currently no expired Kukirin Life codes, though for a relatively new experience that is still in testing this isn't a surprise. Promos don't tend to last for long, especially launch ones, so make sure you've banked the available rewards as soon as possible.

© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission.

Iain Wilson
Iain Wilson
Guides Editor

Iain originally joined Future in 2012 to write guides for CVG, PSM3, and Xbox World, before moving on to join GamesRadar in 2013 as Guides Editor. His words have also appeared in OPM, OXM, PC Gamer, GamesMaster, and SFX. He is better known to many as ‘Mr Trophy’, due to his slightly unhealthy obsession with amassing intangible PlayStation silverware, and he now has over 1,000 Platinum pots weighing down the shelves of his virtual award cabinet. He does not care for Xbox Achievements.

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