Kukirin Life codes (October 2026) for free Crates and Cash

Kukirin Life codes will help speed up your progress in this open world e-scooter game, as you race around the city performing wheelies and escaping from the cops in exciting chases. There's deep customization available to give your scooter the exact look you want, as well as options to modify it or upgrade to a better model.
The promos included so far will unlock some crates to give you rewards based on random spins, as well as cash that you can use to buy more crates or put toward the purchase of a faster ride in this e-scooter Roblox experience. If you've got what it takes to evade the police, then here are the codes for Kukirin Life and how to redeem them.
If you're searching for some more general promos that give universal rewards, then we've got the lowdown on the current Roblox promo codes.
All Kukirin Life codes
The following Kukirin Life codes are now active for rewards:
CR4TE – 1x Basic Crate
TEST1NG – $750
KUK1L1F3 – $500
MORECR4TE – 1x Basic Crate
We already have a handful of codes for Kukirin Life available, which give a couple of handy rewards when redeemed. The Basic Crates will spin to give you a randomized item each, so there's no guarantee of what you'll get, though you'll also receive some cold hard cash to spend how you like!
To redeem Kukirin Life codes you first need to join the Mukbang Lovers group, however you'll be automatically prompted to do this if you haven't already so you don't need to do anything in advance. Hit the Menus icon on the left of the screen, then tap the Cog icon to bring up the Settings menu before scrolling to the bottom and using the Codes button.
Use the Type here... text box that appears to enter a promo, then hit Redeem to collect your reward. Codes for Kukirin Life are not case sensitive, but enter them carefully as some of the letters are replaced by numbers, and double check your entry if you get an error message.
Expired Kukirin Life codes
No expired codes
There are currently no expired Kukirin Life codes, though for a relatively new experience that is still in testing this isn't a surprise. Promos don't tend to last for long, especially launch ones, so make sure you've banked the available rewards as soon as possible.
Iain originally joined Future in 2012 to write guides for CVG, PSM3, and Xbox World, before moving on to join GamesRadar in 2013 as Guides Editor. His words have also appeared in OPM, OXM, PC Gamer, GamesMaster, and SFX. He is better known to many as ‘Mr Trophy’, due to his slightly unhealthy obsession with amassing intangible PlayStation silverware, and he now has over 1,000 Platinum pots weighing down the shelves of his virtual award cabinet. He does not care for Xbox Achievements.
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